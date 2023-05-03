Evan was last seen on the night of Saturday, April 29. No description of the clothing he was wearing at the time was available.

Anyone with possible information regarding the whereabouts of Evan Townsend, please contact Detective Kyle Gibson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235, the non-emergency line at 652-4000 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You may also submit your tips to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.