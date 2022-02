The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager.

In a Sunday news release, the sheriff's office said Alyssa Arwen Heyden,15, was last seen at Br Drive, Marion at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 5.

Heyden is 5’4, 150 pounds and has green and blue hair. She was last seen wearing sweatpants and a t-shirt.

Anyone who sees Heyden or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 652-4000.