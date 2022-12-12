McDowell County Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle, driver involved in theft

Investigators with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office need your help with identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a theft of a trailer.

On Friday, Dec. 9, a trailer was stolen from the parking lot of Baldor in Marion. Investigators need the public’s help in identifying a pickup truck used in this theft, according to a news release.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, or whereabouts of the vehicle in question is asked to call Detective Richard Pittman at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.