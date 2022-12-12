 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle, driver involved in theft

On Friday, Dec. 9, a trailer was stolen from the parking lot of Baldor in Marion. Investigators need the public’s help in identifying this pickup truck used in the theft and its driver.

Investigators with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office need your help with identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a theft of a trailer.

On Friday, Dec. 9, a trailer was stolen from the parking lot of Baldor in Marion. Investigators need the public’s help in identifying a pickup truck used in this theft, according to a news release.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, or whereabouts of the vehicle in question is asked to call Detective Richard Pittman at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.

