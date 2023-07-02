Four people have been charged by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office with first-degree burglary.

On Tuesday, June 20, detectives responded to a Marion residence for assault and theft. The victim stated four individuals came into the residence with a weapon, communicated threats and stole items from inside his residence. An investigation led to the arrests of four individuals and they were charged by Detective Grant Robinson, according to a MCSO news release.

Andrew Ryan Dinsmore, 40, was charged with felonious first-degree burglary, felony larceny, felonious robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of firearm by felon. Dinsmore is a convicted felon and is prohibited by N.C. law from possessing a firearm. Dinsmore was issued a $460,000 secured bond.

Furie Nikayla Benge, 19, was charged with felonious first-degree burglary and felonious robbery with a dangerous weapon. Benge was issued a $400,000 secured bond.

Toney Lynn Craft McGee, 22, was charged with felonious first-degree burglary and felonious robbery with a dangerous weapon. McGee was issued a $400,000 secured bond.

Paul Edward Poteat, 34, was charged with felonious first-degree burglary, felony larceny and felonious robbery with a dangerous weapon. Poteat was issued a $400,000 secured bond, according to the news release.