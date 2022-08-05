 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for meth, cocaine possession

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for possession of meth and cocaine.

Detective David Jones with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 40-year-old Wesley Allen Thorpe with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance, according to a news release.

A magistrate set his bond at $50,000 secured.

On July 22, detectives with the Community Impact Team assisted probation officers with a search of Thorpe’s camper where they found ¼ ounce of methamphetamine and cocaine, according to the news release.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Thorpe has a criminal record dating back to 1998, including convictions for reckless driving, speeding, DWI, obtaining property by false pretense and numerous drug offenses.

