McDowell County Sheriff Buchanan elected third VP of N.C. Sheriff’s Association

Sheriff Ricky Buchanan of McDowell County recently attended the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association’s 100th annual business conference held in Buncombe County with other sheriffs and law enforcement professionals from across the state.

He came home with a leadership position in the organization.

For the upcoming 2022-23 year, Buchanan was elected by his fellow sheriffs as third vice president of the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association, according to a news release.

"Our annual business conference allows North Carolina's sheriffs to discuss their experiences and learn from each other, as well as bring ourselves up to date on important law enforcement developments,” said Buchanan. “North Carolina sheriffs have a complex role as constitutional officers leading law enforcement within their respective counties. Our duties often require that we be available to personnel and to the public continuously. My staff and I will use this conference training to further serve and protect McDowell County’s citizens.”

Buchanan talked about the role of sheriff.

“Sheriffs in every county of North Carolina are facing tremendous challenges in carrying out their responsibilities for law enforcement and the safety of our citizens; maintenance and operation of local jails; recruiting, training and maintaining talented personnel; working with domestic situations, child abuse cases, serving civil papers, tracking sex offenders in the state, issuing weapons permits, providing court security, and in many other areas,” he added.

State and federal officials who attended include: Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, Attorney General Josh Stein, Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey, Commissioner of Labor Josh Dobson (former commissioner and state representative from McDowell County), Chief Justice Paul Newby of the Supreme Court of North Carolina and Chief Judge Donna Stroud of North Carolina Court of Appeals.

At the NCSA annual business conference, sheriffs discussed issues of interest to the office of sheriff, including updates on new changes to law and procedures, as well as an update on the state budget and other actions by the 2022 General Assembly, according to the news release.

Sheriff Quentin Miller of Buncombe County and his staff were hosts for the conference. The Association Headquarters is located in Raleigh. Edmond W. Caldwell Jr. serves as executive vice president and general counsel.