McDowell County Schools will have a virtual day Thursday. MTCC will will be on a delayed opening.

McDowell County Schools will operate on a virtual day (no in-person classes) on Thursday, Jan. 20. McDowell Technical Community College will open at 10 a.m.

Here are the social media announcements.

From MTCC:

MTCC will open at 10 am on Thursday, January 20th. Students: Please continue to check your MTCC email and Open LMS prior to traveling to campus. Given that McDowell County Schools has a virtual day, instructors may use their discretion to cancel seated class meetings, assign alternate assignments, and/or hold virtual class meetings.

From McDowell County Schools:

There was more snow melt today as a result of the warmer temperatures and sunny weather. We spent a good part of the day driving around to see how well road conditions have improved. In our tour we found almost every secondary road having a few icy patches remaining with lots of roads having large stretches packed with ice and snow. There is just too much coverage to place buses and student drivers on these roads in their current state, so McDowell County Schools will operate on a Virtual Day on Thursday, January 20.