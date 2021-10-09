McDowell County Schools names Principal of the Year. Melanie Shaver leads Foothills Community School.

Melanie Shaver, doctor of education and principal of Foothills Community School, has been selected by her colleagues as the 2021-2022 Principal of the Year for McDowell County Schools.
“I am truly honored to be nominated by my peers and so grateful to a county that has allowed me so many opportunities to serve kids,” she said.
Shaver graduated from UNC-Pembroke with a teaching degree in December 2006. She began her education career in January 2007 as a middle school science and social studies teacher for Moore County Schools in Carthage. In September 2008 she joined the staff at West McDowell Jr. High (now West Middle) as the ECO Van Teacher. In June 2009 she was reassigned as a science, social Studies and English teacher. She served in that role until June 2013 when she was reassigned to the district office as an instructional coach for secondary grades. In August 2016 she was reassigned back to West Middle as an assistant principal to serve as director of the newly formed STEM magnet Foothills Community School (FCS). She was approved as the principal of FCS in July 2018 and continues to serve in that role.
Shaver earned her Master of Arts degree in Science Education from East Carolina University in 2010. She earned an advanced degree (EdS) from East Carolina in 2018, and then completed her Masters in School Administration (MSA) degree from Gardner-Webb University in 2019. Shaver completed all requirements for her doctoral (EdD) degree from Gardner-Webb in August 2021.
“Melanie has worked with the students, families, and educators in McDowell County for the past 13 years,” said Superintendent Mark Garrett. “The students of Foothills Community School have been greatly served by her love of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education and passion for student learning. We are very proud of Melanie as our MCS representative in the Principal of the Year process.”
“This honor is a reflection of the hard work of our wonderful students and incredible team of teachers and staff at FCS. I am so fortunate to be their principal,” Shaver said.
She will compete against 15 other district principals in Region 7 (Northwest) for a chance to be the Regional Principal of the Year in November and December. The eight regional principals of the year will then be considered for the honor of State Principal of the Year later in the spring.