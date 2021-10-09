McDowell County Schools names Principal of the Year. Melanie Shaver leads Foothills Community School.

“I am truly honored to be nominated by my peers and so grateful to a county that has allowed me so many opportunities to serve kids,” she said.

Shaver graduated from UNC-Pembroke with a teaching degree in December 2006. She began her education career in January 2007 as a middle school science and social studies teacher for Moore County Schools in Carthage. In September 2008 she joined the staff at West McDowell Jr. High (now West Middle) as the ECO Van Teacher. In June 2009 she was reassigned as a science, social Studies and English teacher. She served in that role until June 2013 when she was reassigned to the district office as an instructional coach for secondary grades. In August 2016 she was reassigned back to West Middle as an assistant principal to serve as director of the newly formed STEM magnet Foothills Community School (FCS). She was approved as the principal of FCS in July 2018 and continues to serve in that role.