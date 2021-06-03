McDowell County Schools graduation ceremonies are Friday and Saturday. Here are the details.

McDowell Academy for Innovation’s graduation will be Saturday at 9 a.m. at McDowell Technical Community College. Principal Tracey Widmann and class Valedictorian Evey Helton will speak at graduation. The graduates are allowed to bring up to 12 guests, and will be following all DHHS guidelines related to COVID. Guests are allowed to park in any open lot at MTCC.

"This year's graduating seniors have endured a multiple school year journey unlike any class that has come before them.” said Superintendent Mark Garrett. “While the Class of 2020 had their spring disrupted, the Class of 2021 navigated an entire year of lost traditions and disrupted rites of passage, not to mention the issues COVID-19 presented outside of school into their daily lives. Yet through it all they have displayed great resilience, finding countless ways to make the best of the situation at hand. Through all the twists, turns, and unknowns they have stayed the course to receive their diplomas and take the next step toward their goals. We can all learn a lot from the character and grit displayed by this year's senior class. I want to extend my congratulations and express my appreciation to the Class of 2021. McDowell County Schools will always look back on this very special group with pride and admiration."