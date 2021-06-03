McDowell County Schools graduation ceremonies are Friday and Saturday. Here are the details.

McDowell County Schools will hold graduation ceremonies for seniors this Friday and Saturday.
McDowell High School’s graduation is Friday night at the football stadium. The graduation will begin at 7 p.m. and there is no limit to people in attendance since the graduation will be held outside.
There will be handicap parking in the high school parking lot. For others there will be shuttle buses running to and from Big Lots, Roses and the former Peebles parking lot near Food Lion. Speaking at graduation is Valedictorian Gwen Gowan, Student Body President Seth Baird and Senior Class President John White.
McDowell High School will also recognize the top 2% of the graduating class: Gwen Gowan, Elaina Rampey, Maggie Vaughn, Olivia Atkinson, Ryleigh Burnette and Danielle Rector.
There will be a live stream of the event. You can find a link at www.mcdowellnews.com
McDowell Early College will hold their graduation on Saturday at 6 p.m. at McDowell High School Stadium. Speakers will be Principal Lisa Robinson and guest speaker Kelly McFarland. The 13th-grade Valedictorian James Smith and Salutatorian Mackenzie Donnielle Holliday, 12th-grade Valedictorian Samantha Rose Robinson and Salutatorian Madison Grace Fish will also address fellow classmates and family members. There is no limit on the number of people and no COVID restrictions.
McDowell Academy for Innovation’s graduation will be Saturday at 9 a.m. at McDowell Technical Community College. Principal Tracey Widmann and class Valedictorian Evey Helton will speak at graduation. The graduates are allowed to bring up to 12 guests, and will be following all DHHS guidelines related to COVID. Guests are allowed to park in any open lot at MTCC.
Nebo Crossing Academy held their graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 29 at Nebo Crossing Barnes Road Campus. Pastor Bob Ritter spoke, along with the graduating class Valedictorian Claire Toney and Salutatorian Daniel Garner. Two of their students, Claire and Noah, had been attending Nebo Crossing Academy since it opened 10 years ago.
New Manna Christian School held their graduation ceremony on Friday, May 28 at New Manna Baptist Church. Their special speakers were Tony Shirley and Aaron Wagner. Every graduate had an opportunity to speak and both Valedictorian Mykenzie Wagner and Salutatorian Savannah Stafford spoke as well.
It has been an unusual year for all graduates at public and private schools alike.
"This year's graduating seniors have endured a multiple school year journey unlike any class that has come before them.” said Superintendent Mark Garrett. “While the Class of 2020 had their spring disrupted, the Class of 2021 navigated an entire year of lost traditions and disrupted rites of passage, not to mention the issues COVID-19 presented outside of school into their daily lives. Yet through it all they have displayed great resilience, finding countless ways to make the best of the situation at hand. Through all the twists, turns, and unknowns they have stayed the course to receive their diplomas and take the next step toward their goals. We can all learn a lot from the character and grit displayed by this year's senior class. I want to extend my congratulations and express my appreciation to the Class of 2021. McDowell County Schools will always look back on this very special group with pride and admiration."
The McDowell News will have special graduation coverage in the Sunday and Tuesday editions, as well as online at mcdowellnews.com.
For more information, visit www.mhs.mcdowell.k12.nc.us