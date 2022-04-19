McDowell County officials allocate $1 million towards broadband expansion

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners allocated $1 million of federal money toward expanding broadband internet for the local community.

School closures during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the fact that many McDowell County households do not have access to broadband Internet service.

McDowell County and local broadband providers said they hope to reduce the coverage gaps thanks to funding that has been made available by the McDowell County Board of Commissioners and the state of North Carolina, according to a news release.

In November 2021, the N.C. General Assembly passed legislation that provided $350 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for broadband expansion. Perhaps just as importantly, the legislation granted counties in North Carolina the legal authority to spend state and federal funding they have received on broadband expansion. Before this law change, counties were hamstrung in their ability to make investments in broadband projects.

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners exercised this new authority at its regular Monday, March 14 meeting by voting unanimously to allocate $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds toward broadband expansion.

“I am very happy that we now have the opportunity to partner with our local broadband providers to reach unserved areas,” said Commissioner Brenda Vaughn. “The pandemic has definitely shown how important broadband is to our residents.”

The county’s funds will be provided to qualifying broadband providers that are applying for the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) broadband grant. The providers are required to commit private money toward the project costs.

In addition to private investments, the grant program also requires recipient providers to deliver broadband at download speeds of at least 100 megabits per second (mbps) download and 100 megabits per second (mbps) upload by Dec. 31, 2026.

“We understand and share the frustration of residents who do not have access to broadband at their homes and their businesses,” said Commissioner Patrick Ellis. “I’m hopeful these grants will be received in order take care of the coverage problem once and for all.”

The GREAT applications are due by Wednesday, May 4. Grant awards will be made in later this year. If the GREAT grant applications are not successful, additional state and federal grants will be sought, according to county officials.