McDowell County election results in real time.

Click here for McDowell elections results as they come in.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A Marion man charged with the theft of a pop-up camper will spend the next two years in prison after his case was recently heard in McDowell C…
A three-vehicle wreck over the weekend killed three people. One person survived the crash, authorities said.
She doesn’t actually turn 90 until Jan. 25, but local mystic Joann Denton is planning to get a head start on the celebration this Halloween.
The new Old Fort Elementary School building will have its long-awaited ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication on Saturday. In addition, the ev…
A Nebo man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the shooting death of an 85-year-old U.S. Army veteran in his home.
This Saturday, the McDowell Trails Association will celebrate the reopening of one of McDowell County’s most popular mountain pathways.
UPDATE: 4:22 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, McDowell County announced that several county buildings would be illuminated green from Monda…
On Friday, the members of the Rotary Club of Marion, with help from local students and other volunteers, were hard at work packing the first 2…
The North Cove Leisure Club, which began as the Blue Ridge Country Club, announced its plans last week to “become the largest outdoor music ve…