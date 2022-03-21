McDowell County Democratic Party holds hybrid 2022 convention

The McDowell County Democratic Party held its hybrid 2022 convention on Saturday at the Marion Community Building.

The crowd in attendance received a report from Julia Buckner, the director of the North Carolina Democratic Party’s new organizing and training team, along with vision statements from several candidates that participated in person and via Zoom, according to a news release.

With more than 50 people participating, the leaders of the McDowell County Democratic Party said they were happy at their first opportunity in a couple of years to greet each other in person as they gathered for their annual convention, which was set up with a variety of daffodils, plants and American flags.

They began their meeting with a Pledge of Allegiance, “The Star-Spangled Banner” and a moment of silence on behalf of Ukraine and in memory of those who have been lost.