McDowell County Democratic Party holds hybrid 2022 convention

The McDowell County Democratic Party held its hybrid 2022 convention on Saturday at the Marion Community Building.
The crowd in attendance received a report from Julia Buckner, the director of the North Carolina Democratic Party’s new organizing and training team, along with vision statements from several candidates that participated in person and via Zoom, according to a news release.
With more than 50 people participating, the leaders of the McDowell County Democratic Party said they were happy at their first opportunity in a couple of years to greet each other in person as they gathered for their annual convention, which was set up with a variety of daffodils, plants and American flags.
They began their meeting with a Pledge of Allegiance, “The Star-Spangled Banner” and a moment of silence on behalf of Ukraine and in memory of those who have been lost.
Democratic candidates present included Billy Martin, N.C. Senate District 46; Robert Cordle, N.C. House of Representatives District 85; Phillip Price, McDowell County Board of Commissioners; Katie Dean, U.S. House of Representatives, 11th Congressional District; and Chrelle Booker, U.S. Senate. In addition, Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, U.S. House of Representatives, 11th Congressional District, participated via Zoom, and Jay Carey, U.S. House of Representatives, 11th Congressional District, sent a surrogate, according to the news release.
The issues that were highlighted included public education, broadband internet, infrastructure, health care, affordable housing, expanding job opportunities, substance abuse/mental health, decriminalization of cannabis, veterans, inclusion and environmental needs. The convention adjourned with county Democrats ready to work together to ensure their neighbors’ needs are met and that everyone has a voice at the table, according to the news release.
The McDowell County Democratic Party leaders said they welcome all Democrats and Democratic-leaning individuals registered as unaffiliated voters to participate in their events.
For more information, send an email to mcdowelldems@gmail.com or visit www.mcdems.com.