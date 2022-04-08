McDowell County Commissioners to meet on Monday

On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hear an update about the nationwide opioid lawsuit settlement and the housing project with the Gateway Wellness Foundation.

The commissioners will hold the first regular meeting for April at the new county administrative building at 69 N. Main St. in downtown Marion.

First, the board will hear a report from Danny Hampton and Angela Grubb about the settlement from the nationwide lawsuit over opioid abuse. A public hearing is scheduled about the Longtown Fire Department District.

Neil Gurney with the Gateway Wellness Foundation will talk to the board about the workforce housing project.

Corpening YMCA Director Toby Bramblett will give an update about the Y’s operations.

Under old business, the commissioners will talk about the American Rescue Plan funding and the Fonta Flora State Trail. They will discuss broadband expansion, building projects and water system projects. Parks and recreation improvements will also be considered.

Under new business, the commissioners will consider a proclamation about National County Government Month. They will talk about the child and families specialty plan and consider administrative and tax items.

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the board about any issue or item not on the agenda.

County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the board.