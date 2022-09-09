McDowell County Commissioners to meet on Monday. McDowell County Board of Education also meets.

On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hear an update about the Parks and Recreation Department and be introduced to the new CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell.

The commissioners will hold their first regular meeting for September at 5 p.m. Monday at the administrative building at 69 N. Main St.

First, they will hear an update about parks and recreation from Director Chad Marsh. A public hearing is scheduled about the HOME Consortium, which provides federal funding for housing projects. The commissioners will recognize McDowell High School students who recently competed at the SkilIs USA competition.

The commissioners will be introduced to Marsha Myers, who is the new CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell. A public hearing will be held about a Community Development Block Grant and officials from the state Department of Transportation will give a presentation.

Under old business, the commissioners will hear updates about building projects, parks and recreation improvements, the water system and county policies.

Under new business, the board will talk about the boundary line with Mitchell County, some administrative items and a fire request from the city of Marion. They will consider tax matters, a Constitution Week proclamation and appointments to board and committees.

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the board about any issue or item not on the agenda.

County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the commissioners. A closed session is also scheduled.

McDowell County Board of Education to meet

The McDowell County Board of Education will gather for a regular monthly board meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. in the Board Room of the District Office, located at 334 South Main Street, Marion, NC., according to an announcement sent to The McDowell News.

The board will hear administrative reports, including meetings of Joint Education, school nutrition staff, the Substance Abuse Task Force and others.

The board will recognize the MHS Fishing Team and the NJROTC Marksmanship Team.

The board will hear updates on paving projects the multi-purpose field project.

In new business the board will consider GeoSurfaces proposal for turf field maintenance.

See the full agenda attached.