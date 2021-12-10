McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will select a chairman and vice chairman as well as hear an update about the county parks and recreation programs.

The commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center at 634 College Drive.

The first item of business will be the selection of a chairman and a vice chairman. The commissioners will also recognize county employees. Adrienne Jones with McDowell EMS will give an update about the COVID-19 situation in McDowell. Parks and Recreation Director Chad Marsh will provide a report about his department. Jason McDougald will talk about the G5 Trail Collective effort.

Under old business, the commissioners will talk about the American Rescue Plan funding and hear updates about county building projects. They will get new information about the Stacy Hill Road water project and the Fonta Flora State Trail.

Under new business, the commissioners will consider administrative items, tax matters and the 2022 meeting schedule. They will make appointments to board and committees and consider a grant for the Marion Fire Department.