McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday

On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners will talk about an ordinance regarding illegal garbage, hear a request for assistance from MACA and reaffirm its commitment to upholding the Second Amendment.

The commissioners will meet in regular session on Monday at 5 p.m. in the Universal Conference Room, located at 634 College Drive.

All commission meetings are being held in person. Due to COVID-19, they are being held in the Universal Conference Room. Previous meetings were held on Zoom but last month the commissioners decided to end the virtual meetings.

During the meeting, the commissioners will hear the COVID-19 update from Emergency Services Director William Kehler. They will be introduced to the new transit director and hear a proposal about employee health insurance. Library Director Marlan Brinkley will give a report about the activities at the library branches. Susan Pyatt-Baker, director of the McDowell Arts Council Association, will ask the commissioners for assistance with MACA’s building repairs.

Under old business, county officials will hear an update about the Parks and Recreation Department and other county facilities. They will talk about an ordinance for illegal solid waste.