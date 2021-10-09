McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday at Carson House

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting Monday at Historic Carson House.

Traditionally, the McDowell County Commissioners hold their regular meeting for October at the historic home, which served as the first seat of county government for McDowell. This meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Monday.

First, the commissioners will listen to an update about COVID-19 from Emergency Management Director William Kehler The commissioners will hear updates about the county’s Planning Department from Planning Director Ron Harmon.

Neil Gurney with the Gateway Wellness Foundation will speak about workforce housing in McDowell and Alex Portelli will give a report about the McDowell Healt Coalition’s housing project.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The commissioners will receive an update about Historic Carson House.

Under old business, they will hear updates about the American Rescue Plan funds, county building projects, a fire agreement, the opioid settlement and the Stacy Hill Road water project.

Under new business, the commissioners will talk about administrative items, tax matters, the former Drexel Heritage site, the Golden LEAF grant and board appointments.