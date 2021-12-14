McDowell County Commissioners OK merger of Rec Department and Little League

On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners gave their approval to the county’s Parks and Recreation Department merging with the local Little League program.
During the regular meeting, Recreation Director Chad Marsh reported about the progress being made within the county Parks and Recreation Department. He also said he has met with the local Little League program’s leaders and they have agreed in principle to merge youth baseball and softball with the county.
McDowell County Parks and Recreation had 308 student athletes sign up for play last season. These children were separated by age groups into teams and played as community teams.
The teams played on fields throughout McDowell County, specifically at Maple Leaf in Marion and Lindley Park in Old Fort.
McDowell County Little League is a 501©3 made up of private residents who are proactive in youth sports.
This organization has operated independently from the county recreation department on and off since the early 1980s and recently held its season at Big League Camp.
The program has approximately 337 student athletes ranging in age from 5 to 16, including both boys and girls. There were 23 teams in McDowell County Little League last season, which included 21 baseball teams and two softball teams, according to Marsh.
Marsh said he has met with the Little League organization and both he and its leaders have agreed in principle to combine the two existing leagues and have the county adopt the Little League system.
Games would be played throughout McDowell and be separated by age groups. The plan is for the older age groups (11-16) to play games at Big League Camp, while the 4- to 10-year-old divisions will play at Maple Leaf, Lindley Field and Hemphill Park in Glenwood.
The new league will be comprised of nine divisions or age groups. Currently, the projections for McDowell County are to have more than 650 players participate in Little League. The guidelines or rules that will be used for play will come directly from the Little League organization and will be adopted each year by the board.
“McDowell County Parks and Recreation Department is poised to assume overall control of youth baseball/softball in McDowell County, in order to provide an environment that is safe, professional, consistent and equitable,” said Marsh in a memo. “Through those tenants, we will create a sustainable program that serves to foster personal and athletic growth for the children of McDowell County.”
This proposed merger would also include having Marsh serve as a voting member of the Little League board and Little League itself would continue to operate as a 501©3 and serve as the “facilitator” for fundraisers, signups, identification of potential coaches, volunteers, parking lot attendants and concessions stand workers for all McDowell youth baseball/softball games with the exception of the ones played at Big League Camp.
“It is my recommendation that his merger occur,” reads the memo from Marsh. “Once placed into effect, it will serve to provide a steadying effect on McDowell County youth baseball/softball as there will be clearly defined rules that dictate play, a single governing organization that will ensure financial stability and operate transparently.”
During the meeting, Marsh introduced Kevin Price, chairman of the Little League program, to the board.
After hearing from them, the commissioners gave their unanimous support to the county’s Recreation Department merging with the Little League program. A formal document will be brought back at a future meeting for their approval.
In his presentation, Marsh talked about the improvements that are planned for the county’s Parks and Recreation Department. That includes the parks and recreation facilities around McDowell. The new public shooting range will soon come under the umbrella of McDowell Parks and Recreation. And the commissioners said they want to make sure the park and swimming pool in Old Fort are upgraded.
“It’s my intent and the intent of everyone on this board to see the Old Fort facility shine,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown.