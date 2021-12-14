McDowell County Commissioners OK merger of Rec Department and Little League

Marsh said he has met with the Little League organization and both he and its leaders have agreed in principle to combine the two existing leagues and have the county adopt the Little League system.

Games would be played throughout McDowell and be separated by age groups. The plan is for the older age groups (11-16) to play games at Big League Camp, while the 4- to 10-year-old divisions will play at Maple Leaf, Lindley Field and Hemphill Park in Glenwood.

The new league will be comprised of nine divisions or age groups. Currently, the projections for McDowell County are to have more than 650 players participate in Little League. The guidelines or rules that will be used for play will come directly from the Little League organization and will be adopted each year by the board.

“McDowell County Parks and Recreation Department is poised to assume overall control of youth baseball/softball in McDowell County, in order to provide an environment that is safe, professional, consistent and equitable,” said Marsh in a memo. “Through those tenants, we will create a sustainable program that serves to foster personal and athletic growth for the children of McDowell County.”