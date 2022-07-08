McDowell County Commissioners, McDowell County Board of Education to meet separately on Monday

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold the first regular meeting for July on Monday.

The commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the county administrative office building at 69 N. Main St.

First, county officials will recognize the McDowell Transit staff on their achievements at a recent competition with other transit systems.

Brian Merritt, president of McDowell Technical Community College, will talk to the board about the MTCC Construction Trades Academy. Harold Seagle will give a update about the opioid lawsuit settlement.

Under old business, the commissioners will hear reports about the public safety training complex and the transfer station rehabilitation plan. They will get updates about building projects, expansions to the county water system and parks and recreation improvements.

Under new business, the commissioners will consider administrative items, tax matters and board appointments.

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the board about any issue or item not on the agenda.

County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the commissioners.

The McDowell County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Central Office on Main Street.

The public can attend in person or by Zoom. The link can be found at www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us/boe/people.

It will be the first meeting for Brian Oliver as interim superintendent.