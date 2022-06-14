McDowell County Commissioners hold hearing about 2022-2023 budget

During their regular meeting on Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing about the proposed $54.4 million budget for 2022-23, but held off on adopting it.

The proposed county budget for next fiscal year is $54,425,329, which is $4,696,593 more than the 2021-22 budget of $49,728,636 or 9.44% greater. The property tax rate will remain at 57.75 cents per $100 valuation. Local governments in North Carolina have until June 30 to adopt a budget for the next fiscal year.

During the public hearing, no one spoke to the board about the proposed budget. After the hearing was closed, Vice Chairman David Walker said he wanted to change the amount that the county provides to McDowell Mission Ministries. The local homeless shelter is one of the many organizations and groups that receive county funding. At this time, McDowell Mission Ministries gets $17,500 a year from the county.

Walker said he wanted to change that amount to $5,000, which would match what the city of Marion provides to the mission. The remaining $12,500 would be distributed to the Lake James Environmental Association’s Mill Creek project, Freedom Life Ministries and the McDowell Pregnancy Center.

The commissioners also talked about working with Sheriff Ricky Buchanan to use jail revenues to cover two new positions he is requesting.

No formal action was taken regarding these suggestions. The commissioners will consider them again at the next meeting which will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, at the administrative offices at 69 N. Main St. in Marion.

The commissioners did approve a new set of tax rates for the fire districts in McDowell County.

In other business on Monday, the commissioners recognized three individuals for their achievements.

The first was West McDowell Middle School teacher Stephanie Faw, who was recently honored as being one of the top physical education teachers in the United States. She was named the 2022 SHAPE Southern District Teacher of the Year–Middle School Physical Education. She is a National Board Certified teacher and a successful soccer and track coach. The commissioners presented her with a certificate for her accomplishments.

Secondly, the commissioners recognized School Superintendent Mark Garrett, who is leaving his position here to become the new school superintendent in Henderson County. He has been McDowell Public Schools’ superintendent since 2013. The commissioners presented him with a certificate and wished him well on his future position. “We certainly hate to see him go,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown.

And third, the commissioners presented a certificate of appreciation to Public Services Director Terry DePoyster, who is retiring effective June 30. DePoyster was joined by his family as he was recognized for his many years of service to McDowell County.

In other business, the McDowell County Commissioners:

• Heard an update about the county library from Director Marlan Brinkley. He talked about the 2022 summer reading programs for children, teens and adults, the Bookmobile and a new technology program. He also asked the commissioners to help determine a fee structure for lending hotspots and laptops at the library. Typically, when a library item is damaged or lost while being checked out, the patron is charged the original cost so it can be replaced. But because items like hotspots and laptops are fairly expensive, the trustees were concerned that patrons would be too worried about the replacement fee to borrow the items. With that in mind, the library was able to secure a quote in getting the items insured through a company called Securranty. This keeps the fee structure low for local patrons. The commissioners voted to approve the new fee structure for these items and the borrowing of DVDs.

• Held a public hearing about the comprehensive land use plan. It is designed to assist public officials, citizens and staff with evaluating the appropriateness of land development requests and to manage change in the built environment. The plan is designed to “provide direction while allowing for flexibility as the need arises. It is not a rigid ordinance and should be reviewed on a regular basis to remain true to the desires of the county and its citizens.” After not hearing any comments from the public, the commissioners voted to adopt the plan.

• Heard a report about Lake James from Planning Director Ron Harmon and Joanne Deyo with the Lake James Environmental Association. The LJEA has taken begun to look at the broader basin and is working on a project at Mill Creek in Old Fort. Both the LJEA and Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation are collaborating to install a Trash Trout on Mill Creek in Old Fort. It is designed capture litter in a Lake James tributary, analyze what is collected and use that information to educate both children and adults. It is installed near Hillman Beer and the equipment will float and be anchored to both shorelines while seizing floating garbage and containing it until the equipment is cleaned out.

• Talked about animal issues in McDowell and improvements to the animal shelter. The Sheriff’s Office is responsible for the enforcement of the existing animal control ordinance. County officials feel that the existing ordinance has several shortcomings and needs to be reviewed for updates. The commissioners agreed to send the animal ordinance to the county’s Planning Board for additional changes and to make it more effective. They also talked about an expansion of the animal shelter, which has not been expanded since it was built more than 40 years ago in the early 1980s. A private donor has offered to assist with expansion/renovation costs. The county will seek an architect to work on the design of the expansion. The commissioners agreed to raise the adoption fee for a dog from $65 to $100.

• Approved the county’s social media policy. It only governs accounts controlled by the county, not the personal accounts of employees.

• Heard an update on broadband Internet expansion. Spectrum, Optimum, and Frontier have all submitted GREAT broadband grants to the state of North Carolina by the May 4 deadline. The applications are now being reviewed by state staff. The awards will likely be several months from now. The next grant opportunity is the Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) grant. This grant will be aimed to help where GREAT grants leave unserved areas. Representatives from the county’s Planning Department and the library are participating in this grant process.

• Heard a report about building projects. A firm has been selected for the paving of county parking lots. County staff is currently emptying out the old EMS station on South Garden Streets. Bids for its demolition will be sought within the next few months. There is flooring and painting work taking place at the DSS building. The goal is to coordinate the installation of flooring and painting for every office over the next several months.

• Heard a report about parks and recreation. These include improvements to the Recreation Center on West Court Street, upgrades to the Maple Leaf playground and picnic shelter and the ongoing work at the new day use area and campground near the Black Bear Access Area.

• Adopted a resolution in support of Historic Carson House’s effort to build a new visitors and interpretive center.

• Agreed for the county to be the applicant for a N.C. Division of Water Resources grant to help establish the trailhead off of Curtis Creek. Jason McDougald on behalf of the G5 Trail Collective asked the county to become the applicant for this grant, which is no more than $200,000. G5 will provide the matching money. McDowell County is being asked to be the fiscal agent only.

• Approved a series of administrative items.

• Voted 4-0 to appoint Commissioner Brenda Vaughn and Recreation Director Chad Marsh to the board of trustees of McDowell Technical Community College. Vaughn abstained from voting.

• Held a 15-minute closed session for a personnel matter. After that, the commissioners appointed Victoria Craig as the new clerk to the board effective with the retirement of Cheryl Mitchell.