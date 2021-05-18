McDowell County Commissioners approve new rules about litter, illegal garbage dumping

At their most recent meeting, the McDowell Board of Commissioners adopted new rules intended to do something about littering and illegal garbage dumping in the county.
During the regular meeting on Monday, May 10, the commissioners voted unanimously to enact a new ordinance about illegal solid waste. County officials said the purpose of this ordinance is not to supersede the rules adopted by the commissioners almost 20 years ago in October 2001, but to “enhance the scope of those regulations and guidelines in order to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of McDowell County.”
This new ordinance covers all areas of unincorporated McDowell County which are not within the limits of a municipality like Marion and Old Fort. It applies to the illegal dumping of construction materials, household garbage, debris, hazardous refuse, industrial waste, litter, open burning, open dump, recyclable materials, motor oil and white goods (refrigerators, stoves, freezers). Open dumps are prohibited. No person can permit an open dump on any private land owned, occupied, or leased by him or her for the purpose of disposing of solid waste, according to the ordinance.
Any person who violates this new rule shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and can be fined no more than $50 or put in jail for no more than 30 days, or both, for each offense, as provided under state law.
“This has been a big, big problem and it has upset me,” said Chairman Tony Brown.
The County Commissioners authorized the administration and enforcement of this new ordinance and it will be enforced by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Upon reasonable cause to believe that a public nuisance exists, the officer enforcing the new rules will give notice to the owner of the property, who will have 30 days to remove or remedy the situation, according to the ordinance.
“For those who throw trash out their windows and litter, we’re going to put a stop to it and we’re going to spend the money to do it,” said Brown.
Commissioner Patrick Ellis said McDowell needs some help from the state such as having inmates help clean up litter along the roadsides.
MACA roof repairs
During Monday’s meeting, the McDowell County Commissioners approved helping McDowell Arts Council Association with the repairs to a roof on the MACA building in downtown Marion.
MACA Director Susan Pyatt-Baker spoke to the board and asked for help with repairs on the large building on South Main Street. Pyatt-Baker said the building, which for years served as the original location of the Roses store, actually has four roofs. Two of the roofs, dating from the 1980s, are on the top second floor of the building and they became in dire need of replacement this past winter. Pyatt-Baker lost her computer because of the leaks. MACA started a GoFundMe campaign on March 23 with the goal of raising $22,000. So far, it has raised $9,301 through community support. McDowell Chamber of Commerce ($2,500) and McDowell TDA ($3,000) have allocated funds for reimbursement toward the new roof. MACA is asking for $5,000 from the city of Marion and the City Council hasn’t made a commitment yet.
On Monday, Pyatt-Baker and Carol Price from the TDA appeared before the commissioners. The request was for $2,500 to help pay for the roof repairs.
After hearing the presentation, the commissioners agreed to provide the $2,500 and challenged the Marion City Council to help out as well.
In other business
The McDowell County Commissioners:
• Were introduced to Jason Hollifield, the new director of McDowell Transit. He started employment on Monday after previously working as the operations manager for Mitchell County Transit. Before his time with Mitchell Transit, he owned and managed a small business. He replaces Randall Conley, who left the county transit system in March.
• Approved several changes to the county employee health plan. Several months ago, county staff started a review of the county’s employee self-insured health plan. The county’s broker reviewed the plan and recommended several changes should take place. These changes should allow for continuity of coverage, but with some possibility of lowered costs than the current provider.
• Heard a report from Library Director Marlan Brinkley about the activities at both the Marion and Old Fort library branches, the summer reading program and the effort to bring back the Bookmobile.
• Heard an update about the Park and Recreation Department. Recreation Director Susan Huskins’ last day is Friday. The interview process for her replacement is underway. The goal is to have someone on board as close to June 1 as possible. Several updates and repairs have been completed to some deficient items at the Old Fort ballfield facility. Brown said he and the other commissioners should meet with Old Fort officials and asked them about giving the ballfield and swimming pool to the county. Currently, the recreation facilities in Old Fort are owned by the town but are maintained and operated by the county. The public shooting range (which will be in the Parks and Recreation Department) continues to proceed. The office/maintenance building will be bid in the next week or so.
• Approved a plan for the proposed parking lot on South Garden Street.
• Heard an update about the opioid lawsuit settlement agreement. Several years ago, the county joined a federal lawsuit against several manufacturers and distributors of opioids. The belief has been that the true nature of the addictive nature of the drugs was minimized. There is the possibility of a settlement that would end the lawsuit. The N.C. attorney general, the N.C. Association of County Commissioners, the N.C. League of Municipalities are strongly suggesting that all 100 counties and the largest cities band together to adopt a memorandum of agreement that would settle the various lawsuits against the defendants. In exchange, money would be made available over an 18-year period for intervention and treatment programs. The funding would be monitored and reported as a special revenue fund. The goal is to have the agreements executed within the next several months in order to move the litigation towards a speedier conclusion.
• Again declared McDowell County as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.” The board wanted to revisit this matter so new Commissioners Patrick Ellis and Chris Allison could vote on it too. The declaration states in part that “the McDowell County Board of Commissioners wishes to express its intent to stand as a Sanctuary County for Second Amendment rights and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of North Carolina, and McDowell County’s authority, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights, and to use such legal means at its disposal to protect the rights of the citizens to keep and bear arms…”
• Approved the closing of a section of Polly Spout Road on June 5 for the Gold Rush 5K.
• Approved a series of administrative items and tax matters.