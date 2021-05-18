McDowell County Commissioners approve new rules about litter, illegal garbage dumping

• Heard an update about the Park and Recreation Department. Recreation Director Susan Huskins’ last day is Friday. The interview process for her replacement is underway. The goal is to have someone on board as close to June 1 as possible. Several updates and repairs have been completed to some deficient items at the Old Fort ballfield facility. Brown said he and the other commissioners should meet with Old Fort officials and asked them about giving the ballfield and swimming pool to the county. Currently, the recreation facilities in Old Fort are owned by the town but are maintained and operated by the county. The public shooting range (which will be in the Parks and Recreation Department) continues to proceed. The office/maintenance building will be bid in the next week or so.

• Approved a plan for the proposed parking lot on South Garden Street.