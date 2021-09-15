McDowell County Commissioners agree to use federal money for water system

Commission Chairman David Walker made a motion to designate $4 million of the American Rescue Plan money for the county’s water system.

Commission Chairman Tony Brown said he agreed with using it for the water system but added the $4 million should be done in two installments.

Walker withdrew his motion and made another motion for it to be $3 million. It was passed unanimously.

The commissioners heard from Matt Jackson, who is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. Jackson spoke to the commissioners during the public comment portion of the meeting and has done so during previous meetings.

“In previous visits to this commission, I have been very pleased with the commitment of this body and the commitment to the Second Amendment and to the rights of the voters in this county,” he said. “However in light of recent actions by the Biden regime and the federal government, I believe it is appropriate and necessary to press this commission on the specifics of that commitment. The Biden regime has openly signaled its intention recently to forward an aggressive and expanded gun control agenda, including bans on guns and possible confiscation, including expanding bans to include common personal defense weapons such as 9 mm handguns. This is a major escalation in this regime’s attack on the Second Amendment.”