McDowell County Commission holds March meeting at new administrative building

On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners held their regular monthly meeting for March in the new administrative building at 69 N. Main St. in downtown Marion.
In October 2020, the commissioners voted to purchase the former Kirksey Funeral Home building at that location for $490,000. For months, the building had stood empty while it was listed on the real estate market. The upper level has 6,742 square feet while the lower level that opens to the city of Marion’s parking lot has 4,356 square feet.
After the commissioners bought the building, the county’s architects and contractors got busy converting the old funeral home into the new location for the board meetings as well as new offices for the county manager, human resources and other county administrative functions. Those administrative functions have been previously located in the annex in the lower level of the Senior Center at 100 Spaulding Road.
Before buying the building, McDowell County officials have focused on upgrading the county government buildings and finding additional office space for departments and employees.
The new location at 69 N. Main St. has a larger and more modern boardroom on the street level. County Manager Ashley Wooten’s office will be housed on that level.
Human resources and other administrative departments will be placed inside the lower level. That part won’t be ready until May, said Public Services Director Terry DePoyster.
The large multi-story structure at 60 E. Court St., which for many years was the County Administration Building, will be renamed as the County Services Building. It will remain the home for tax assessing, tax collections, the tag office, IT, planning, child support, the Guardian ad Litem program and the McDowell office of the N.C. Cooperative Extension. County staff has previously discussed making renovations to the Services Building including updates to the heating and air conditioning systems, restrooms and lighting.
On Monday, the commissioners held their first regular monthly meeting at 69 N. Main St. During the meeting, Commission Chairman Tony Brown talked about possibility of renting out the current administration annex, which is in the lower level of the Senior Center.
“It will pay for itself,” said Brown of the new office arrangement.
Wooten said he and other county officials have spoken to several possible tenants and hope to have that space in the Senior Center’s lower level leased as soon as June.
During Monday’s meeting, the commissioners talked about the future of another county building: the McDowell EMS headquarters on South Garden Street.
As the new EMS headquarters on Barnes Road nears completion, county leaders have discussed what to do with the metal building that is more than 44 years old.
Commission Vice Chairman David Walker made the motion to demolish the old EMS headquarters once the EMS staff moves out. Brown said he agreed with this idea.
“It would take a lot of money to save the building,” said the commission chairman. “It would be like building a new building.”
The commissioners talked about converting that property on South Garden into a new parking lot or a possibly a parking deck. Walker amended his motion to include the city of Marion in this project since the city and the county have worked on that site in the past.
His motion passed unanimously.
In other county building matters, the new EMS headquarters is undergoing final inspections over the next few weeks. There are some outstanding items such as a facility generator. The move-in date will likely be in May.
During Monday’s meeting, the commissioners honored Capt. Donnie Tipton, who has retired from McDowell County EMS at the end of February after more than 30 years of service.
EMS Director William Kehler talked about Tipton and how he has been there to help McDowell’s residents. “Donnie has been an instrumental part of our agency since 1991,” said Kehler.
Tipton has been a captain, a lieutenant, an instructor with EMS and a quality assurance officer, a field training officer, a child’s car seat technician, a member of SMAT and the Special Operations Team and an assistant fire investigator.
“While Capt. Tipton will be leaving full-time status, he has asked to remain on our part-time roster,” said Kehler. “His contributions to this agency and this county cannot be quantified. His entire career has been spent in McDowell County as a faithful public servant.”
The commissioners approved a proclamation honoring Tipton and presented it to him and his family.
“Now therefore, be it proclaimed the McDowell County Board of Commissioners recognizes and extends our congratulations to Captain Donnie Tipton for his 31 years of faithful public service to the McDowell County Emergency Medical Services, and wish him and his family the very best as he starts a new chapter in his life,” reads part of the proclamation.
They also agreed to give Tipton his EMS service badge.
In other business, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners:
• Heard a report from EMS Director William Kehler about flash flooding recovery in McDowell. He introduced officials from the state who have been helping McDowell residents impacted by Tropical Storm Fred and subsequent flash flooding events. Haywood suffered the worst damage from this tropical storm but McDowell was badly impacted too. McDowell residents submitted nine applications for housing repair and 40 applications for repairs to bridges, roads and culverts. As of March 3, six projects were considered to be closed with repairs fully funded and completed.
• Heard the Destination McDowell plan. Last fall, the McDowell Tourism Development Authority presented a draft tourism capital plan to county and city of Marion officials. Executive Director Carol Price and consultant Tim Johnson presented the highlights of the tourism development plan, which includes new wayfinding signs and gateway signs and improvements to the downtowns in Marion and Old Fort. After hearing from them, the commissioners endorsed the plan.
• Heard an update from U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Nicholas Larson, who gave the board an overview of the new Pisgah National Forest Plan. This 2,300-page plan governs the management of the national forest. County officials have a few weeks to submit formal comments about this plan, if they choose to do so.
• Heard an update about the Fonta Flora State Trail from Beth Heile and Amanda Elledge Finn. Last month, the county’s Greenlee Park was designated as a segment of North Carolina’s Fonta Flora State Trail, which will run from Morganton to Asheville.
• Heard an update from County Manager Ashley Wooten about the national opioid settlement process, which is entering its final stages. Payments will be made to local governments later this spring. The money will be held in a special revenue fund until the funding plan is approved by the commissioners later this year. Wooten said more information about the settlement amount for McDowell will be announced soon. Danny Hampton from Freedom Life Ministries and Angela Grubb from the Substance Use Coalition appear before the commissioners next month to discuss the planning process and how to use this money.
• Talked about the continued effort to expand broadband Internet in McDowell. County officials have spoken with both broadband providers Spectrum and Optimum and requested an update on their interests in state broadband expansion programs. Both companies have indicated they plan to apply for the GREAT grant which is due in early April. The Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Grant is a competitive grant program that provides funding to private sector broadband providers to deploy last-mile broadband infrastructure to unserved areas of North Carolina. Both companies have asked for the county to provide financial contributions to their projects, if they are awarded a grant. McDowell is now able to use the federal money from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for broadband expansion and the commissioners agreed to use $1 million from the next round of ARPA funding for this effort.
• Talked about expanding the Nebo water system. Several months ago, the commissioners endorsed proceeding with the design of what is called Phase One of the Nebo Water System expansion. This expansion area would construct lines off of the existing N.C. 126 and Wildlife Road lines. Since that project was authorized, the state has provided $11 million to the county for water system improvements. The board authorized on Monday the design of additional water lines to be built in the Nebo area. These new lines would serve the Old No. 10 and Memorial Park Road areas.
• Heard an update on the public shooting range, which is set to be completed towards the end of March or early April. Hiring has begun for the staff and equipment is on order.
• Talked about the renovations to the county Recreation Center property in Marion. County staff will be meeting with the architects to begin project planning in earnest. The goal will be to have draft designs to the board within 45 to 60 days.
• Appointed Tiffany Morgan to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.
• Held a 20-minute closed session with Economic Development Director Chuck Abernathy. There was no action taken afterwards and county officials declined to share details about this economic development project at this time.