McDowell County Commission holds March meeting at new administrative building

• Talked about the continued effort to expand broadband Internet in McDowell. County officials have spoken with both broadband providers Spectrum and Optimum and requested an update on their interests in state broadband expansion programs. Both companies have indicated they plan to apply for the GREAT grant which is due in early April. The Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Grant is a competitive grant program that provides funding to private sector broadband providers to deploy last-mile broadband infrastructure to unserved areas of North Carolina. Both companies have asked for the county to provide financial contributions to their projects, if they are awarded a grant. McDowell is now able to use the federal money from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for broadband expansion and the commissioners agreed to use $1 million from the next round of ARPA funding for this effort.