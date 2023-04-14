ATTENTION: Please email your church news to mcdowellchurchnews@gmail.com or call 828-527-3175 and leave a message. The deadline is noon on Wednesdays. Please note the change in deadline and phone number.

Concord United Methodist Church will have an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday from 7:30-10 a.m. This will include pancakes. The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children under 12. The church is on U.S. 221 North, past Baxter Healthcare. Take-outs will be available.

First United Methodist Church, across from Marion Elementary School, has Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. On Sunday, worship service will be held in the Fellowship Hall at 11 a.m. instead of the sanctuary to celebrate “Salty Servant Sunday,” where we join in service to persons outside our congregation. The church will put together 100 hygiene kits for the United Methodist Committee on Relief to distribute to victims of the recent earthquake in Syria and Turkey. Join us as we affirm Jesus’ words that “we are the salt of the earth.”

First Baptist Church of Old Fort, located at 203 East Main St. in Old Fort, will have a special church homecoming program on Sunday, April 16 at 11 a.m. The church will celebrate 141 years. The guest speaker will be Rev. Milton Hollifield Jr. A covered dish will follow the service.

Hicks Chapel Baptist Church will have a spring Revival with Dr. Mike Bagwell starting Sunday, April 23, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Monday, April 24, through Wednesday, April 26, at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Redeemed Freewill Baptist Church, of 5079 U.S. 221 South, hosts a youth program called, “The Sprouts,” from 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday until further notice. A meal and a Bible lesson will be provided. Parents are encouraged to bring their children to learn about the love of Jesus.

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, of 241 W. Court St., Marion, invites the community to watch the global film phenomenon “The Chosen.” Experience the Bible as vividly real each Wednesday at 7 p.m. until further notice. There will be refreshments and door prizes.

Chapel Hill Baptist Church, of U.S. 221 South, Marion, will have an all-you-can-eat breakfast on the second Saturday of each month from 7:30-10 a.m. for a donation.

His Place Worship Center, 1423 U.S. 70 West in Marion, will host combined in-person and online meetings at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month. Additional information about the Hickory Lighthouse, including links to the Zoom and Facebook Live meetings, are available at Hickory Aglow’s website and Facebook page at www.aglownet.org/hickorync and www.facebook.com/hickory.aglow. Interested persons may sign up on the website to receive a monthly email newsletter. Readers may receive related Facebook notifications by liking the Facebook page.

The Sharing Food Pantry Ministry of Cross United Methodist Church needs donations of coats, sweaters and blankets for families in the community who may be in need. Donations can be dropped off at 85 W. Cross St., just past Blue Ridge Terrace Apartments in Marion. For more information, call 828-460-9257 or 828-559-4047 and leave a message.

East Marion Baptist Church, of 660 Baldwin Ave., Marion, will host “The Landing,” a 12-step program for teens, every Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. For more information, email thelanding@embc.church.

North Cove Church of God will have a breakfast sale on every third Saturday of the month.

Living Waters Tabernacle of Old Fort is offering a worship service twice a month for college-aged adults called “Encounter.” The service will be the first and third Thursday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. At each meeting, a new topic will be discussed with a guest speaker; live music will be played; and refreshments will be served. For more information, check out Living Waters Tabernacle of Old Fort on Facebook or email jakanjamison96@gmail.com. The church is at 344 Moffitt Hill Church Road in Old Fort.

Cross Mill United Methodist Church has a sharing food pantry for the community. The tiny food pantry is outside the church fellowship building, and is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The nonperishable food items are available for anyone in need. If you would like to donate items to this ministry, you may drop them off at the pantry box or call 460-9257 or 442-8098.

Greenlee Baptist Church, 5967 U.S. 70 W. in Old Fort, offers Kids on a Mission each Sunday from 6-8 p.m. Newborns to seniors in high school are invited to join. The church also has a deaf ministry available. Interpreters will be provided for the worship services every Sunday at 10:55 a.m. For information, call the church office at 668-6075 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Cross Ties Cowboy Church meets every first Thursday at 2365 Bethlehem Road in Old Fort at 7 p.m. in the barn. For more information, call 828-925-2095.

Landmark Independent Baptist Church will host a meeting on alcohol and addiction awareness by Gene Sigmon the third Friday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 225 Huskins Branch Road in Marion. For more information, contact Sigmon at soundmind16@yahoo.com.

Apostolic Restoration Ministries is a new church to the area. If anyone is interested in attending, call Tim Eller at 828-443-2050.

Pepper’s Creek Baptist Church will have a singing on the fourth Saturday of each month at 7 p.m. from January through October.

McDowell Children’s Ministry, a ministry for children of the community interested in participating in a life-changing program, meets twice monthly. For more information, call Daniel at 659-0095 during the day or at 738-0733 in the evenings.

Cross Mill Pentecostal Holiness Church has a soaking prayer and intercession meeting every Friday at 8 p.m. For information, call the Rev. Doug Beane-Hall at 442-6216.

Vision Baptist Church, at 1841 Fairview Road, Marion, is offering Extreme Teens (Club 411) on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. Victorious Couples meet on Sundays at 10 a.m. Additional children’s and adult programs are also available.