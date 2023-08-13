The McDowell County Board of Commissioners and the McDowell Board of Education will hold regular meetings on Monday and the Marion City Council will have its August meeting Tuesday.

The County Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the County Administrative Offices on North Main Street.

First, the commissioners will be introduced to new School Superintendent Tracy Grit and will recognize the SkillsUSA winners. The commissioners will consider fire and rescue contracts and hear about the property tax settlement and order of collection. County officials will hear updates about Spectrum broadband and the Fonta Flora State Trail.

Under old business, the commissioners will talk about a city of Marion fire funding request and receive updates about water improvements, building projects and planned ordinances.

Under new business, the commissioners will hear a request for new sheriff’s office equipment, discuss transfer station improvements and get updates on the WNC rail study and the N.C. Department of Transportation project list. They will consider a resolution “in support of strong schools,” and also will consider budget, administrative items and board appointments.

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the board about any issue or item not on the agenda.

County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the commissioners.

Also on Monday, the McDowell County Board of Education will meet for a regular session monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at the District Office at 334 S. Main St., Marion. An agenda for that meeting was not available as of deadline Friday.

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will hold its regular meeting for August.

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Marion Community Building.

First, the council members will consider the consent agenda, which consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of: the July 18 regular City Council meeting minutes; budget ordinance amendments; a resolution endorsing McDowell County projects for the state’ Transportation Improvement Program; the revised city pay and classification plan; the revised Community Building main level, Community Building basement and Depot rules and regulations.

Representatives of the Coach Tate Foundation and the Marion Business Association will appear before council members.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Also during the meeting, the City Council will review a request from Centro Unido Latino-Americano and consider the sale of city property on Seagle Street by negotiated offer and upset bid.

City officials will vote on the closing of an unopened alley off of West Wilhemenia Street and talk about an easement across city property on College Drive. They will award the contract for First National Bank Building and City Hall renovations and hear an update on marketing/public information.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.