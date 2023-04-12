On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners recognized the EMS employees who recently graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s EMS Management Institute.

The recognition happened during Monday’s regular meeting, which was held at the County Administrative Offices at 69 N. Main St.

Emergency Services Director Will Kehler presented the recent graduates of the institute. They are Deputy Director Adrienne Rivera Jones, Capt. Brenda Agreda, Capt. Mitchell Ledford and Capt. Jake Patton.

The program is designed to enhance the leadership skills of EMS staff. The commissioners presented them with certificates for their achievements.

In a related matter, the commissioners adopted a resolution that calls for the reclassification of 911 dispatchers from office and administrate support to first responders.

Several states have classified 911 staff as first responders, but not North Carolina, said county officials. In addition, the commissioners voted to declare 911 Telecommunicators Week April 9-15 in McDowell County.