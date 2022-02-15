McDowell Commissioners make face mask wearing optional for county workers

During Monday’s regular meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners voted to make the wearing of face masks optional for county employees, effective immediately.
Prior to Monday’s action, county employees were required to wear face masks whenever they were in a congregant setting or working with the public. County workers could take their face masks off only when they were alone in an office or vehicle.
But after hearing the latest update about COVID-19, the commissioners decided to make the wearing of face masks optional. Emergency Services Director William Kehler presented the most recent information on the COVID-19 situation in McDowell. Kehler reported:
Last week was the third straight week that COVID-19 cases declined in McDowell.
Medical professionals are seeing decreases of 25-29% each week with regards to new infections.
Hospitalizations are also trending downward.
Deaths due to COVID-19 continue to occur and take longer to measure after a surge occurs.
The Emergency Operations Center is working to transition all operational aspects of COVID-19 response to the McDowell Health Department.
Flexible scheduling options are available for anyone wanting a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot. Appointments can be made by calling the McDowell Health Department.
“We’re dropping, we see a steady decline,” said Kehler to the commissioners.
After listening to Kehler, the board voted 4-0 to make the wearing of face masks optional for county employees.
Commission Chairman Tony Brown was not present for Monday’s meeting or taking this action. County officials said Brown tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. He had COVID before and is fully vaccinated. But county officials said he is doing very well, unlike his previous bout with the coronavirus.
Vice Chairman David Walker presided over the meeting, which was the last one held by the McDowell Commissioners in the boardroom of the 46-year-old County Administration Building.
Completed in 1976, the large white building on East Court and South Garden streets has served as the home for McDowell County government since that time. The first commission meeting was held in the boardroom on April 5, 1976. For several years, all of McDowell County government departments were housed in that building and the courthouse.
Last year, the county purchased the former funeral home building at 69 N. Main St. in Marion to become the new administrative offices. Beginning in March, the commissioners will start meeting there.
As a way to say farewell to the boardroom at the County Administration Building, county officials decided to hold the February regular meeting back at the smaller and more familiar location.
The board invited Chuck Abernathy, who is the director of the McDowell Economic Development Association and a former county manager, to speak about his memories of holding meetings in this boardroom. Abernathy, who was hired as the county manager in 1987, spoke about the previous boards who met inside the boardroom and conducted the county’s business. He talked about other county leaders who met with the commissioners in that room.
“This room brings back great memories and great accomplishment,” he said.
Later in the meeting, the commissioners adopted a resolution formally making the location at 69 N. Main St. as the new official meeting place effective Monday, March 14.
In other business, the McDowell County Commissioners:
Approved the advertisement of the delinquent property tax listings in the Wednesday, March 16 issue of The McDowell News.
Met with Parks and Recreation Director Chad Marsh about the operations of the almost completed public shooting range, which will open in April. Marsh said the range will have a soft opening followed by a formal grand opening. The commissioners approved the standard operating procedures and the fees. The fee for individual use of the range is $5 per person per day and annual passes may be bought in the range office. The annual passes will be $125 for McDowell residents 65 years and older and $150 for McDowell residents 64 and younger. It will be $250 for people who don’t live in McDowell. The public shooting range will be closed on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Received the audit presentation from Serina Hinson with the auditing firm of Lowdermilk Church & Co. Hinson said the audit showed the county’s finances are in very good shape. The county’s fund balance continues to slowly grow and is now above 20%, which is the new minimum for counties in McDowell’s population group. After hearing from Hinson, the commissioners voted to accept the audit report and approved having the firm do the next audit.
Took action on an economic development matter. Abernathy said an existing McDowell County company plans to expand its operations. This company, who Abernathy declined to name, will purchase the former Oak Valley Lumber operation in Woodlawn. This company will employ 25 additional employees and pay an average salary of $41,800. The purchase and unfitting of the property will exceed $3 million. Abernathy asked the board to support the submission of a building reuse grant. The county’s match for this program is 5%, which would be in the $5,000 to $10,000 range. The company has to match the state grant. After hearing from Abernathy, the commissioners voted to endorse this application for the grant.
Approved the allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan Act money. The total allocation to McDowell is $8,887,567 with the remainder to be distributed to McDowell within 12 months. This money can be used to support public health expenditures for COVID-19, address negative economic impacts caused by the health emergency, provide premium pay for essential workers and invested in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Talked about various building projects. The new headquarters for McDowell EMS is entering the final stretch and the final walkthrough is scheduled for the end of this month. County staff recommends bringing in architect Chuck Hamrick to go through the old EMS building on South Garden Street once the staff moves out. This will allow Hamrick to get a better idea of the building’s condition and what it can be used for.
Approved a proposal to lease the former Foothills Pilot plant located just off N.C. 226 South. The proposed lease term is for three years and is $1,540 a month.
Approved a series of tax matters and administrative items.