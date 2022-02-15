McDowell Commissioners make face mask wearing optional for county workers

As a way to say farewell to the boardroom at the County Administration Building, county officials decided to hold the February regular meeting back at the smaller and more familiar location.

The board invited Chuck Abernathy, who is the director of the McDowell Economic Development Association and a former county manager, to speak about his memories of holding meetings in this boardroom. Abernathy, who was hired as the county manager in 1987, spoke about the previous boards who met inside the boardroom and conducted the county’s business. He talked about other county leaders who met with the commissioners in that room.

“This room brings back great memories and great accomplishment,” he said.

Later in the meeting, the commissioners adopted a resolution formally making the location at 69 N. Main St. as the new official meeting place effective Monday, March 14.

In other business, the McDowell County Commissioners:

Approved the advertisement of the delinquent property tax listings in the Wednesday, March 16 issue of The McDowell News.