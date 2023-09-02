McDowell County’s strengths include its nationally recognized EMS, its beautiful natural resources, its low tax rate and strong workforce development efforts. But its weaknesses are lack of broadband internet in many places, a housing shortage, difficulties in finding enough people to fill available jobs and an ongoing substance abuse problem.

Those are some of the strengths and issues identified by the McDowell County Board of Commissioners during a special meeting on Tuesday. The commissioners also looked at possible threats to the county’s future, opportunities for growth and improvement as well as what they envision McDowell to be like in the next 10 years.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss strategic planning for the future with staff from the N.C. Department of Commerce.

In July, the commissioners approved starting a strategic planning process. Tuesday’s meeting was the first of several steps.

Jeff Emory and Kyle Case, community economic development planners with the North Carolina Department of Commerce, led the discussion with county officials.

Using large sheets on an easel, Case asked the commissioners what they consider to be McDowell County’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. Case wrote down their responses and the sheets were posted on a wall.

Commissioner Patrick Ellis named the McDowell County EMS, which has been recognized as one of the best in the nation. Commissioners Lynn Greene and David Walker talked about how well county officials work alongside with officials from the city of Marion, the town of Old Fort, the county school system and McDowell Technical Community College. In some other North Carolina communities, county, municipal and education leaders do not get along and often fight with one another. That is not true for McDowell County.

“We have a lot of great natural resources,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown.

“This current board is one of the strongest we’ve ever had,” added Greene.

Walker also named McDowell Tech and its workforce development program as other strengths.

Commissioner Chris Allison named McDowell’s low tax rate as a strength. Others mentioned by the commissioners were the county’s Parks and Recreation program, the McDowell Senior Center, major highways like Interstate 40 and U.S. 70 and the CSX and Norfolk Southern rail services.

As for McDowell’s weaknesses, the commissioners listed the lack of broadband internet in several places in McDowell. The county doesn’t have control over utility companies.

Ellis talked about the problems with trash collection and the fact the county has to haul the trash off to other areas in North Carolina for disposal. He added the problems with overcrowded and out-of-date offices for the Department of Social Services is another weakness or problem.

Furthermore, both the state and federal governments own much of the land in McDowell County and the county government gets no revenue from it.

The shortage of housing, particularly for workers and families, within the county is another concern. Then there is the ongoing problem of substance abuse and McDowell’s reputation as “Methdowell.” Greene said that was due to hard work of our local law enforcement in finding and busting methamphetamine labs.

McDowell, like so many other local communities, is receiving millions of dollars from the nationwide multi-billion opioid lawsuit settlement.

And when new jobs become available, it is often very difficult to find enough workers who can fill them. Many employers, both large and small, are begging for people to come to work.

Emory said he and other officials with the N.C. Department of Commerce hear that same problem from other communities across the state.

“We feel the same pain as in other counties of filling jobs,” he said to county officials. “The lack of workforce is everywhere. We hear it everywhere we go.”

In addition, the commissioners talked about not enough day care in McDowell for those who have children and are working a full-time job.

“We’re always begging for grant money,” added Brown.

The commissioners were also asked by Case to list what they consider opportunities for the future.

Some of them include the Forza electric boat company which will build a new plant here and the new campground near Black Bear on Lake James. This new campground, which will open soon, was built and paid for by Duke Energy but McDowell County will operate it. County officials also included the public shooting range and new trails which are being developed around McDowell.

The county is expected to grow its population as more people from Buncombe relocate here due to the lower cost of living. The community college is expanding and McDowell has one of the best CTE programs in the state, the commissioners said.

Other opportunities included the growth of the Asheville and Charlotte airports and the Medicaid expansion.

Then Case asked the commissioners what they consider to be threats. Walker named the policies of the Biden Administration as a threat to McDowell. Other commissioners said McDowell’s shortage of available workers and its rapidly growing homeless population.

Ellis talked about the closing of manufacturing plants like Ethan Allen and Kitsbow. He added the town of Old Fort has an aging water system.

The commissioners also listed McDowell’s economic tier ranking with the state and the ongoing substance abuse problem as threats.

Finally, county officials were asked what their vision is for McDowell’s future.

A new building for McDowell DSS is one of their goals for the future. Greene said he would like to see all of McDowell County’s offices and services under one roof again. McDowell County government is spread out over 20 different buildings.

The commissioners said they want to retain more county employees and keep the property tax rate low. Walker said he wants to continue the cooperation between the county, the city, Old Fort, the schools and MTCC.

The next step after Tuesday’s meeting will be several more focus meetings. There will also be a public input component, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.

In other business, the commissioners voted to appoint Charity Turner-Coates as the new clerk to the board. Her first day was Friday, Sept. 1.