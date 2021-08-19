McDowell Commissioners hear about Charter’s broadband Internet efforts

Heard an update from Jason Hollifield with McDowell Transit. The county’s transportation system has acquired some new vehicles. Hollifield added he has been able to install Plexiglas and cameras in the vehicles used by McDowell Transit. He showed the commissioners the new brightly colored jackets that will be worn by the drivers. After hearing from Hollifield, the commissioners approved some new policies for the transit system.

Heard from MEDA Director Chuck Abernathy about an economic development grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If awarded, the grant would pay for the use of GIS technology to evaluate sites around McDowell. Every vacant piece of land in the 50-acre size and 100-acre or more size would be identified. The sites will then be given an evaluation of site criteria including utility availability, topography, flood plain/watershed issues, soils, zoning, rail access and more. This information would help local officials make the right decisions about these sites. They don’t have to be for manufacturing. They could be listed for housing or a new school location. The total local match for this grant is $12,500. The commissioners agreed to put in roughly half and will ask MEDA, the city of Marion and the town of Old Fort to put in the rest.