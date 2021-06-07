McDowell Commissioners discuss proposed increases for fire and rescue tax rates

Likewise, they talked about a similar request from the McDowell County Rescue Squad, which is asking for a 2-cent increase to purchase new equipment. The commissioners agreed to hold a meeting with the Rescue Squad’s board of directors.

During the Monday meeting, the commissioners talked some more about the budget for 2021-2022 and possibly lowering the property tax rate by 1 cent.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last month, County Manager Ashley Wooten gave the commissioners a proposed $49.7 million budget for fiscal year 2021-2022. The recommended budget calls for the county property tax rate of 58.75 cents per $100 valuation to stay the same as from last year’s.

But after receiving the budget, Walker said last month he would like to find a way to decrease the county’s property tax rate by 1 cent. A few years, the commissioners approved a 3.75 cent increase on the county’s property tax rate to help pay for the costly renovations at the county courthouse and other needs. Since then, they have talked about a way to lower the tax rate.

On Monday, Walker said he wants to find a way to lower it by 1 cent. A penny on the tax rate generates $450,000.