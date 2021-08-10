McDowell Commissioners approve $500 COVID vaccine incentive for county workers

Employees of McDowell County government will get a $500 incentive for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

During Monday’s regular meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners approved by a 4-1 vote to give county workers an extra $500 if they get the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the coronavirus by Oct. 1. This incentive or bonus is also available retroactively for county employees who have already gotten the vaccine.

The decision to offer this incentive came after the commissioners heard the COVID update from Emergency Services Director William Kehler. On Monday, the McDowell County Health Department reported that 75 additional McDowell residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Kehler said the rising number of cases in McDowell have “no signs of slowing down.” The county’s 14-day positivity rate was listed at 21.4%.

As of Monday, 42% of local residents were partially vaccinated and 39% were fully vaccinated.

Kehler told the commissioners he is concerned about the numbers of positive cases continuing to climb if more people don’t get vaccinated.

“This is a warning of what we could see in the winter months if we don’t increase our vaccinations,” he said. “The winter months could be very difficult for us.”