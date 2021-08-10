McDowell Commissioners approve $500 COVID vaccine incentive for county workers

Employees of McDowell County government will get a $500 incentive for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
During Monday’s regular meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners approved by a 4-1 vote to give county workers an extra $500 if they get the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the coronavirus by Oct. 1. This incentive or bonus is also available retroactively for county employees who have already gotten the vaccine.
The decision to offer this incentive came after the commissioners heard the COVID update from Emergency Services Director William Kehler. On Monday, the McDowell County Health Department reported that 75 additional McDowell residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Kehler said the rising number of cases in McDowell have “no signs of slowing down.” The county’s 14-day positivity rate was listed at 21.4%.
As of Monday, 42% of local residents were partially vaccinated and 39% were fully vaccinated.
Kehler told the commissioners he is concerned about the numbers of positive cases continuing to climb if more people don’t get vaccinated.
“This is a warning of what we could see in the winter months if we don’t increase our vaccinations,” he said. “The winter months could be very difficult for us.”
Commission Chairman Tony Brown said Monday he urges people to get vaccinated. Earlier this year, he contracted COVID-19 from a family member and it later progressed into pneumonia. He was admitted to the hospital but was later sent home where he recovered.
“From my own experience, I would encourage people to get the shot,” said Brown. “It can be a killer.”
Later in the meeting, county officials talked about how to best use federal money from the American Rescue Plan.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed into law by President Biden to provide additional relief for individuals and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It includes funding for state and local governments as well as COVID-19-related testing, vaccination support and research. McDowell County’s portion is estimated to be $8.8 million, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.
The commissioners have already authorized using this federal money on a water line design for the Nebo water system, a short water line extension on Stacy Hill Road and stormwater improvements.
During Monday’s meeting, Commission Vice Chairman David Walker made a motion that a $500 incentive should be given to county employees to get fully vaccinated for COVID. This incentive would be given to county workers when they show proof of getting the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The deadline for this is Oct. 1. County workers who have already been vaccinated will get the incentive or bonus retroactively.
Wooten said McDowell County government has approximately 500 employees. Therefore, the cost of providing this $500 incentive could roughly be $250,000, which would come out of the federal money from the American Rescue Plan.
Brown and Commissioner Brenda Vaughn said they like this idea. But Commissioner Patrick Ellis expressed his concerns.
“$500 is a little steep,” said Ellis.
He added the commissioners are supposed to represent all the people in McDowell, not just county employees.
After a discussion, the board voted 4-1 to approve this incentive with Ellis voting against.
On Tuesday, Wooten said he is sending out information about this to the different county departments. They are not yet taking proof of vaccinations just yet. There will probably be a centralized location where employees can submit their cards showing they have gotten the shot.
“We will see how it plays out for the next couple of months,” said the county manager.