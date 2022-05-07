McDowell Commissioners approve 10% pay increase for county workers

During a special meeting on Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners approved 10% pay increase for all county employees, effective immediately.

This action comes after the commissioners heard information from Sheriff Ricky Buchanan and Emergency Services Director William Kehler about the pay disparity between McDowell and other counties. During a recessed April 19 meeting, Buchanan and Kehler indicated that they were both losing staff to public and private agencies that are paying more than is currently offered by McDowell County, according to a news release.

For example, the starting salary for a police officer at the Marion Police Department is $37,792, while the starting salary for a county deputy was $35,388. The starting salary for a paramedic in Rutherford County is $41,800, while in McDowell the starting pay was $35,388. It was also noted during this meeting that most county departments have been struggling with recruitment due to the current competitiveness of the job market.

For example, the Department of Social Services currently has 10 vacancies. The commissioners directed staff to bring back various pay adjustment scenarios for those agencies as well as every county department.

During Monday’s meeting, county staff presented the requested salary adjustment information at a special session budget workshop. The commissioners were shown adjustments in increments up to 10%. The consensus of the commissioners was that action was necessary in order to be competitive with other local governments and that the higher amount was preferred since prior pay comparisons have shown disparities of that percentage or greater, according to the news release.

The commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with the 10% adjustment scenario effective immediately. The action will allow county departments to immediately change the salaries for open positions to help with recruitment. As an example, the starting salary for deputy sheriffs and paramedics will now be $40,556, which is much more competitive than the prior figure, said county officials.

“I have said many times that our county has served as a training ground for other counties,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown. “It is vital that we attract and retain the best employees in order to provide high quality services that our residents deserve.”

Vice Chairman David Walker said “The reason this adjustment was done was to recruit and retain quality employees. Our citizens are the best in the state and we want the best employees serving them.”

“Wages have been one of the largest topics, or issues, brought to me by our wonderful county employees,” said Commissioner Chris Allison. “Our Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Services Department, as well as other departments, have had troubles with retaining their employees due to their wages. I feel it is important for us to move from a ‘training’ county to a ‘retaining’ county. We have great employees who work hard to provide services to the citizens of McDowell County and I believe this is a huge step toward retaining our employees for years to come.”

“We have to take care of our employees or they will find other opportunities elsewhere with the job market as it is,” said Commissioner Patrick Ellis. “I greatly appreciate the efforts, training, and care that McDowell County employees provide for all of us.”

“I feel that the citizens of our county deserve well trained qualified service providers,” said Commissioner Brenda Vaughn. “Our county employees are the providers that we depend on - if we call, we expect not only service but the absolute best service. This is what I feel we have. The employees of our county did not miss a beat during the last pandemic situation. They deserve pay that provides for their families, we do not want to train folks only to see them leave our county for better pay. We do not want to be the training grounds for surrounding counties. We want the best- we have the best- we must always try to provide pay that provides for them and their families to be able to retain the best!”

The adjustment was effective for everyone on the county payroll, including the commissioners. The annual pay for commissioners will now be $17,082. County Manager Ashley Wooten’s annual salary is now $122,562, according to county officials.

Both Kehler and Buchanan thanked the commissioners for taking this action.

“The action taken by the McDowell County Board of Commissioners to increase salaries for public safety will strengthen our agency's ability to continue recruiting and retaining competent and professional 911 and EMS employees,” said Kehler. “A recent pay study showed starting salaries for McDowell paramedics and 911 telecommunicators were among the lowest in the region. Agencies all across North Carolina are facing unprecedented staffing challenges as there is a critical shortage in public safety employees along with healthcare professionals. Counties all across North Carolina have taken bold steps over the last six months to increase public safety salaries to ensure critical services are not affected. I am extremely proud of our staff and the work they do on a daily basis to provide world-class services to the citizens and visitors of McDowell County.”

“I am writing to express my appreciation to our current Board of County Commissioners,” said Buchanan. “On Monday of this week, they voted unanimously to approve a 10% pay increase for all county employees, which included those dedicated to public safety. Last month, I, along with Director William Kehler (McDowell County Emergency Services), addressed the board with our concerns of a decrease in those looking to get into the public safety profession, such as EMS and law enforcement. We also discussed our concern with the pay rates of McDowell County as compared to other similar populated and surrounding counties and cities. The board heard our concerns and voted to take immediate action.

“The action taken Monday night shows the Board of Commissioners have put the safety and protection of McDowell County citizens as a priority and demonstrates their dedication to not only the current employees, but also in recruiting the best applicants moving forward. As the sheriff and as a McDowell County citizen, I say ‘Thank You McDowell County Commissioners.’”

Also during the Monday meeting, the commissioners took action on requested tax rate increases from four different fire departments.

On Thursday, April 14, the commissioners held another special meeting with representatives from Hankins-North Fork, Pleasant Gardens, Ashford-North Cove and Sugar Hill-Montford Cove fire departments. All four fire departments asked the commissioners for increases in the tax rates for their fire districts.

Hankins-North Fork asked for an increase of 2 cents while Pleasant Gardens requested an increase of 3 cents. Ashford-North Cove asked for an increase of 3 cents and Sugar Hill-Montford Cove wanted an increase of 2 cents.

As for the reason behind these increases, county officials said last month equipment needs were talked about, but most of the concerns from these fire departments centered around the need to hire paid staff as a way to offset declining volunteer numbers.

During Monday’s meeting, the commissioners approved the higher tax rates for these fire districts.