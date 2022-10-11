McDowell Commissioners agree to work with Burke on ‘mega site’

McDowell County has agreed to work with Burke County in the development of a “mega site” near the county line that could attract new industries and hopefully improve the economies for both.

On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners held the first regular meeting for October in the Jubilee Arbor at Historic Carson House. The commissioners traditionally hold their October meeting at the historic home and museum, which served as the first seat of county government for McDowell in the 1840s.

One of the items discussed Monday concerned a cooperative project between McDowell and Burke counties to develop industrial properties. Chuck Abernathy, director of the McDowell Economic Development Association (MEDA), spoke to the commissioners about this effort.

The state of North Carolina defines a mega site as property that is approximately 1,000 acres. These properties are submitted for larger and more substantial inquiries received by the state from possible company locations. An example of this would be the creation of an automotive plant, according to Abernathy.

Three to five of these mega sites exist already in North Carolina. There is not a good large site like this now in western North Carolina.

But there is a 1,200-acre site located in Burke County just to the east of the McDowell line. This land is next to Interstate 40 and is at Exit 94. In addition, there is another site in McDowell County that is approximately 250 acres. Both properties are owned by Great Meadows Corp., which is based in Spruce Pine, according to Abernathy.

During Monday’s meeting, the McDowell commissioners were presented with an agreement with Burke officials on how the two counties “might cooperate on the potential development of the large site.”

Burke and McDowell would perform the due diligence and Great Meadows would continue to own the two sites. Whatever company chooses to locate there would purchase that particular property from Great Meadows, said Abernathy to The McDowell News.

In order to be competitive, the sites will need a series of required reports about such matters as wetlands and endangered species as well as an archaeological assessment, soil borings, utility lines and grading estimates. “Without this information, sites are normally eliminated from consideration,” said Abernathy.

The proposed agreement with Burke is simply a statement of cooperation and would begin the process of discussing how the property might be jointly be developed and the benefits mutually shared. It does not commit McDowell County either financially or as making new policy, said county officials.

Burke County has gotten a $50,000 grant from Duke Energy and this money could be used to produce several of the required reports. Also, the N.C. General Assembly has appropriated $1 million for the assessment of mega site locations.

Burke County officials thought that the lease for the site should be held by the economic development commissions for both counties. McDowell officials have agreed by consensus with that.

At Monday’s meeting, the commissioners voted to approve this agreement with Burke County.

Abernathy said he understands the agreement is still being considered by Burke officials and their final approval has not been given yet.

In addition, the commissioners heard a report from City Manager Bob Boyette and Marion’s Planning Director Heather Cotton about the further development of the old Drexel Heritage site.

Cotton and Boyette appeared before the commissioners to talk about several grants that would help with the additional cleanup of the property and its transition into a new use. One of the grants that are being sought would require that the city of Marion become the sole owner of the property. Previously, it has been jointly owned by the city and the county.

Both local governments agreed to become owners of the old furniture plant site after the previous owner abandoned the demolition and left behind massive piles of debris and sections of old buildings.

Now that debris is cleared from the property, 12 monitoring wells were installed in areas where soil sampling was done. These wells monitor the water quality on the land and will remain in place until further cleanup can occur.

Officials are now working on the next phase of the cleanup, which at this point would include removing asbestos and contaminants buried in the ground, underground storage tanks, unusable industrial rail lines and a large wall that would hinder future development of the property. Clean fill dirt would then be used to replace contaminated soil so that the land will be ready for development, according to previous stories.

The city is now seeking a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency but it would require that the property come under sole ownership. Cotton said the site could be redeveloped into a place for new industries and possibly a passenger rail station.

After hearing from Cotton and Boyette, the commissioners agreed to deed over the county’s portion of the property to the city of Marion and make the city the sole owner. They also adopted an interlocal agreement with the city that protects the county’s interest.

In other business, the McDowell County Commissioners:

• Recognized Charlie Mae Mace, who has recently retired after more than 60 years working for the McDowell County School System. She started her career with the schools in August 1961 and has worked alongside 10 superintendents, numerous Board of Education members, board attorneys and Central Office administrators, program directors and office professionals in the state and nation. She served as president of both the state and national associations for office professionals.

• Heard a report from Tax Assessor Tammy Wylie about the schedule of values for the 2023 property revaluation. A public hearing about the schedule of values will take place at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

• Received a report from architect Patrick McMurry from the firm of Holland & Hamrick about the improvements planned for the Recreation Center on West Court Street. The plan presented calls for the removal of the old swimming pool and the building of a new one as well as a splash pad. There are also a variety of improvements suggested for the ballfield. McMurry said the bids for the swimming pool work could be accepted in March. Commission Vice Chairman David Walker said he would like to see an earlier timeline so it could be ready by summer of next year.

• Approved a grant match and a master plan update related to the Maple Leaf Complex, which specifically includes adding an area for a playground and picnic shelters. If awarded, McDowell County could get a grant of $500,000, which would require a local match of $100,000. The commissioners have previously set aside $50,000 for this effort and an additional $50,000 would need to be budgeted over the next fiscal year. Also, this effort would need an update to the county’s 2014 parks and recreation master plan.

• Awarded the contract for grading work at the Universal Technology Park to Site Development Corp. of Cliffside, which submitted a low bid of $746,586.

• Heard an update on water-related projects which include expansion of the Nebo water system, the Hoppy Tom Hollow water effort, the extension of water around Exit 90, a study of water service to the West Marion Elementary area and a grant for water service along N.C. 126.

• Talked about administrative items. One of these concerns the use of a section of the county’s mental health building. RHA, a tenant in that building, wants to use a small portion of their space for a small pharmacy. The concept would be to have an in-house dispensary of medication for their clients. The county’s lease requires the commissioners give their approval for the sublet. On Monday, they approved it.

• Heard an overview from County Manager Ashley Wooten about sales tax revenue.

• Approved the closing of a road for the Glenwood Christmas parade.