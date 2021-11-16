McDowell Commissioners agree to make face masks optional for county workers

On Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners agreed to make the wearing of face masks optional for county employees, effective immediately.

During their regular third Monday meeting, the commissioners heard a report about the latest COVID-19 situation in McDowell County. Recently, the county’s positivity rate has declined and more people are getting the vaccine.

On Monday, McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate was reported at 3.6%. In addition, 60% of eligible McDowell residents have gotten the first dose of the COVID vaccine and 56% of eligible residents have gotten both doses.

After hearing the latest information, the commissioners decided it was time for county employees to have the option of wearing face masks or not while on the job. They voted to make the wearing of face masks optional for county employees, effective immediately, according to county officials.

Just three commissioners were present for this vote and all three voted in favor of making masks optional. Those commissioners were Brenda Vaughn, Chris Allison and Vice Chairman David Walker. Chairman Tony Brown and Commissioner Patrick Ellis were not present for the meeting but the three votes were enough for it to be a majority.