McDowell commissioner on COVID situation: 'Life or death.' 121 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID

To complicate matters even more, McDowell EMS is now down two positions with two staff members on paternity leave. The 911 Center is also short-staffed and the Community Paramedic Program is now down one position. In recent weeks, EMS administrative staff has had to operate ambulances during peak times so patients can be taken to Mission Hospital McDowell as well as Mission Hospital in Asheville, according to information from EMS officials.

In an effort to meet system demands and maintain adequate staffing across all divisions, Emergency Services Director William Kehler asked in a written request that the commissioners to approve crisis pay for essential employees be applied to all full-time staff and eligible part-time staff with Emergency Services for the next 60 days.

The crisis pay would compensate full-time workers an extra $13 an hour on top of the normal rate that is due. All employees (full time and part time) would receive $13 per hour in additional pay when they are working at COVID-19 vaccine clinics or testing sites. The additional $13 per hour is activated when employees pick up additional shifts beyond their normal schedule or when working at a testing site or vaccine clinic, according to Kehler.

This money would come from the federal American Rescue Plan.