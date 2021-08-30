McDowell commissioner on COVID situation: 'Life or death.' 121 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID

On Monday, the McDowell County Health Department reported that 121 more local residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
And on the same day, McDowell County commissioners heard about the enormous stress that health care workers and emergency services are going through as they try to keep people healthy during this ongoing pandemic.
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday 121 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). At the time of Monday’s report, there were 537 individuals in quarantine and 87 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 32.5%, according to a news release.
That information was presented to the McDowell County Board of Commissioners, which held a special meeting on Monday about the worsening COVID situation in McDowell.
Adrienne Jones, deputy director of McDowell EMS, told the commissioners about the 121 new positive cases and the skyrocketing high positivity rate. She said there are record numbers of people calling 911 because they are having trouble breathing.
The current surge is placing a tremendous burden on all divisions, including EMS, the 911 Center, Emergency Management and the Community Paramedic Program.
As of last week, Mission Hospital McDowell had a record number of COVID-19-positive patients admitted with a record number of transfers pending in the Emergency Department with no beds available within the region or the state.
To complicate matters even more, McDowell EMS is now down two positions with two staff members on paternity leave. The 911 Center is also short-staffed and the Community Paramedic Program is now down one position. In recent weeks, EMS administrative staff has had to operate ambulances during peak times so patients can be taken to Mission Hospital McDowell as well as Mission Hospital in Asheville, according to information from EMS officials.
In an effort to meet system demands and maintain adequate staffing across all divisions, Emergency Services Director William Kehler asked in a written request that the commissioners to approve crisis pay for essential employees be applied to all full-time staff and eligible part-time staff with Emergency Services for the next 60 days.
The crisis pay would compensate full-time workers an extra $13 an hour on top of the normal rate that is due. All employees (full time and part time) would receive $13 per hour in additional pay when they are working at COVID-19 vaccine clinics or testing sites. The additional $13 per hour is activated when employees pick up additional shifts beyond their normal schedule or when working at a testing site or vaccine clinic, according to Kehler.
This money would come from the federal American Rescue Plan.
“(Emergency Services) staff are exhausted,” said Kehler in a memo to County Manager Ashley Wooten. “The constant exposure to positive COVID-19 patients, filling of unassigned shifts, and the tremendous workload being placed on our employees warrants this bold step to ensure we continue to meet the demands being placed upon our EMS system due to this pandemic.”
In her report to the commissioners, Jones said the county is having a record number of 911 calls and the Emergency Department at the hospital is filling up. Testing for COVID is still taking place at the Health Department, but the home tests are selling out rapidly at stores like CVS and Ingles.
After hearing from Jones and receiving Kehler’s written request, the commissioners said they cannot urge people enough to get vaccinated.
“It’s a life or death situation,” said Commission Vice Chairman David Walker. “People who have taken a stance against the shots, some of them are paying the price. We can’t encourage people enough. They need to get the vaccine.”
Walker added he realizes that he and other commissioners will get blasted by people who are anti-vaccine and anti-mask.
“I would encourage everybody to get the shot,” Walker said. “It’s the only way we are going to beat this.”
Jones said she and other EMS administrators have staffed ambulances during diversions and other high volume times to assist with the EMS operation.
“People are not wanting to risk their lives,” she said. “Health care people are looking to do something else. We are working extra hours to keep the 911 Center operating.”
She added that 95% of McDowell EMS staff are vaccinated.
“We want to give you every tool that you need because you are saving lives,” Walker said to Jones.
Commission Chairman Tony Brown said he would like to approve an incentive of $100 each for all the remaining people in McDowell who have not been vaccinated. The money would come from the federal American Rescue Plan. But Wooten said that would come to around $2 million.
The commissioners did approve sending a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper to encourage the $100 gift card program to continue.
They also approved the request from Kehler and agreed to continue the mask mandate for county employees for another 30 days. County officials said employees would have to keep wearing a mask when dealing with the public. County employees who work alone in an office would not have to wear a mask.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
COVID-19 outbreaks information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Autumn Care of Marion: a total of six staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of five staff members and three residents have tested positive.
McDowell Assisted Living: a total of four staff members and nine residents have tested positive.
McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 14 inmates have tested positive.
COVID-19 testing information:
Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician, local urgent care clinics or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Wal-Mart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort.
First-dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home, according to the news release.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 9-11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.
Friday, Sept. 3, from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.
Third-dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 20,673 (45%)
Second doses: 18,638 (41%)