McDowell collecting items to help Kentucky tornado victims

A McDowell County church, local businesses and law enforcement officers are teaming up to help people impacted by the historic and deadly tornados that struck Kentucky in December.

Between Sunday, Jan. 16 and Thursday , Jan. 20, Grace Community Church, in partnership with Columbia Forest Products, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Adkins Transportation and Pressley Made, will collect supplies to help the people of Graves County, Kentucky, whose homes were devastated by the tornadoes.

The hours to bring items are between 2 and 6 p.m.

The following items can be dropped off at Grace Community Church between, located on U.S. 70 West:

Laundry Detergent

Sugar-free food Items

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dental care items

Electric heaters

Cooking oil

Hygiene wipes.

Items will be collected and delivered to Graves County, where Mayfield, one of the hardest hit towns, is located.