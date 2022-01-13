 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell collecting items to help Kentucky tornado victims
  Updated
Residents work to salvage belongings from destroyed homes on Dec. 12, 2021, after a tornado tore through a large section of Mayfield, Kentucky.

 Scott Olson, Getty Images

A McDowell County church, local businesses and law enforcement officers are teaming up to help people impacted by the historic and deadly tornados that struck Kentucky in December.

Between Sunday, Jan. 16 and Thursday , Jan. 20, Grace Community Church, in partnership with Columbia Forest Products, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Adkins Transportation and Pressley Made, will collect supplies to help the people of Graves County, Kentucky, whose homes were devastated by the tornadoes.

The hours to bring items are between 2 and 6 p.m.

The following items can be dropped off at Grace Community Church between, located on U.S. 70 West:

Laundry Detergent

Sugar-free food Items

Dental care items

Electric heaters

Cooking oil

Hygiene wipes.

Items will be collected and delivered to Graves County, where Mayfield, one of the hardest hit towns, is located.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 77 people died in the “most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said four likely tornadoes wreaked havoc on the state with one tracked for 227 miles in Western Kentucky, “something we have never seen before.”

More than a dozen Kentucky counties reported damage from the storms, he said.

