McDowell Children's Theatre performs 'Shrek the Musical Jr' at Mountain Gateway Museum Amphitheatre

Back on stage for their first full-length performance since 2019, McDowell Children's Theatre will perform "Shrek The Musical Jr.", based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and successful Broadway musical.
The extravaganza is scheduled for this weekend and next, outdoors at the Mountain Gateway Museum Amphitheatre in downtown Old Fort (24 Water St. Old Fort, NC 28762).
It's a "big bright beautiful world" as everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, "Shrek Jr." is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.
Performances will take place this Friday, June 17, Saturday, June 18, Friday, June 24, Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 19 and Sunday, June 26 at 2 p.m., with a mini-festival beginning one hour before showtime.
The festival will include a costume contest (for attendees), temporary tattoo station, photo booth, beginner archery, a variety of craft stations, and more.
The price of admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students, and children under 3 are free. Tickets are available at mcdowellarts.org.
Shrek Jr. The details:
Directed by Susan Pyatt-Baker
Musical Direction by Nora Mosrie
Costume Design by Maria Preswood and Tara Beck
Technical Design by Anna Branam
Stage Manager Gina Newton
Technical Crew
Calem Williams- Set Coordinator and Dragon Performer
Ronnie Combs- Sound Technician
Kiann Bailey- Backstage Coordinator
Acacia Hardin- Properties Manager
Liam Hardin- Fog Manager and Scene Tech
Cast List
Burleson, Gavin- Little Ogre and Ugly Duckling
Combs, Aerick- Lord Farquaad
Davis, Brice- Rooster and Guard
Davis, Eliza- Wicked Witch
Davis, Hadley-Storyteller 1 and Mama Bear
Denning, Jacob- Donkey
Drewes, Noah- Peter Pan
Goins, Hailey- Mama Ogre and Big Bad Wolf
Hendricks, Gracie- Storyteller 3 and Teen Fiona
Higdon, Kayde- Blossom the Fairy and Rat
Hunt, Campbell- Dwarf and Guard
Hunt, Ryan- Dragon
Jones, Addyson- Pig 3
Jones, Emma Leigh- Pied Piper
Jones, Wesley- Papa Ogre and Papa Bear
Lamb, Hugh- Guard and Bishop
Lewis, Will- Shrek
Myers, Teagan- Puss in Boots and Deer
Myers, Trevor- Rat
Newton, Gina- Pig 1 and Knight 1
Peeler, Nora- Storyteller 2 and Young Fiona
Peeler, ZellaJayne- Baby Bear
Robinson, Sarah- Fiona
Shelton, Savannah- Snow White
Taylor, Brielle- Pig 2
Williams, Laney- Captain of the Guards
Wilson, Savannah- Pinocchio
Wylie, Ashley- Gingy