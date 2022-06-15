McDowell Children's Theatre performs 'Shrek the Musical Jr' at Mountain Gateway Museum Amphitheatre

Back on stage for their first full-length performance since 2019, McDowell Children's Theatre will perform "Shrek The Musical Jr.", based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and successful Broadway musical.

The extravaganza is scheduled for this weekend and next, outdoors at the Mountain Gateway Museum Amphitheatre in downtown Old Fort (24 Water St. Old Fort, NC 28762).

It's a "big bright beautiful world" as everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, "Shrek Jr." is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.

Performances will take place this Friday, June 17, Saturday, June 18, Friday, June 24, Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 19 and Sunday, June 26 at 2 p.m., with a mini-festival beginning one hour before showtime.

The festival will include a costume contest (for attendees), temporary tattoo station, photo booth, beginner archery, a variety of craft stations, and more.

The price of admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students, and children under 3 are free. Tickets are available at mcdowellarts.org.

Shrek Jr. The details:

Directed by Susan Pyatt-Baker

Musical Direction by Nora Mosrie

Costume Design by Maria Preswood and Tara Beck

Technical Design by Anna Branam

Stage Manager Gina Newton

Technical Crew

Calem Williams- Set Coordinator and Dragon Performer

Ronnie Combs- Sound Technician

Kiann Bailey- Backstage Coordinator

Acacia Hardin- Properties Manager

Liam Hardin- Fog Manager and Scene Tech

Cast List

Burleson, Gavin- Little Ogre and Ugly Duckling

Combs, Aerick- Lord Farquaad

Davis, Brice- Rooster and Guard

Davis, Eliza- Wicked Witch

Davis, Hadley-Storyteller 1 and Mama Bear

Denning, Jacob- Donkey

Drewes, Noah- Peter Pan

Goins, Hailey- Mama Ogre and Big Bad Wolf

Hendricks, Gracie- Storyteller 3 and Teen Fiona

Higdon, Kayde- Blossom the Fairy and Rat

Hunt, Campbell- Dwarf and Guard

Hunt, Ryan- Dragon

Jones, Addyson- Pig 3

Jones, Emma Leigh- Pied Piper

Jones, Wesley- Papa Ogre and Papa Bear

Lamb, Hugh- Guard and Bishop

Lewis, Will- Shrek

Myers, Teagan- Puss in Boots and Deer

Myers, Trevor- Rat

Newton, Gina- Pig 1 and Knight 1

Peeler, Nora- Storyteller 2 and Young Fiona

Peeler, ZellaJayne- Baby Bear

Robinson, Sarah- Fiona

Shelton, Savannah- Snow White

Taylor, Brielle- Pig 2

Williams, Laney- Captain of the Guards

Wilson, Savannah- Pinocchio

Wylie, Ashley- Gingy