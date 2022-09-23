 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell authorities continue to search for missing teen. He disappeared in 2021.

25 missing man-p1.jpg

Mason Beshear

 PROVIDED BY MCDOWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Authorities continue to search for a missing teen who was last seen more than a year ago, according to a Friday news release.

Mason Beshear, now 19, left a residence on Airport Road on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Deputies have been searching for him since then, without success, according to the release.

He is described as a white male who stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has curly red hair, fair skin and a slim build. He has several tattoos: “YPC” above his left eyebrow, a broken heart at the corner of his left eye, “Loyalty” on the left side of his neck and a large one on his right inner forearm.

Anyone with information concerning Beshear’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.

