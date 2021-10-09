McDowell assesses damage from heavy rains, flash flooding

By Friday afternoon, McDowell County emergency officials and local government leaders were busy assessing the damage from the heavy rains and flash flooding that happened Thursday and continued into the next day.
No one was reported injured or killed because of this storm, but the high waters caused considerable damage to roads, driveways, businesses and other places in McDowell. It also caused two sewer spills in Marion.
Early Thursday morning, a round of strong storms caused life-threatening flash flooding in McDowell County. Swift water rescue teams, fire personnel and law enforcement officers were performing water rescues at impassable roads and flooded homes throughout the morning. Some of the hardest hit sections were Sugar Hill Road, Rutherford Road, N.C. 226 South, Ashworth Road and U.S. 70 East in Marion.
A flash flood warning was placed on McDowell County and it remained in effect until 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Between 2 to 6 inches of rain had fallen over McDowell. As of 11:13 a.m. Thursday, flash flooding was ongoing with many flooded roadways and some water rescues ongoing. Motorists were urged to avoid all flooded roadways, obey all barricades, and heed all guidance from local officials.
As of 11:13 a.m. Thursday, emergency personnel across McDowell County responded to 87 storm-related calls since midnight. Multiple rescue teams from neighboring counties assembled and were staged throughout McDowell to provide assistance.
A few minutes later, McDowell County officials declared a state of emergency on Thursday. As of Friday evening, that state of emergency was still in effect.
On Friday, the rain continued to fall and officials with McDowell Emergency Management were still working to assess the damage through the county to homes, roads, businesses and local government systems.
Emergency Services Director William Kehler said Friday evening there were no injuries and no fatalities because of this storm.
Residents are asked to complete a form if they had experienced damage to their personal property as a result of the heavy rainfall Thursday. They can continue to report damage assessment via the online reporting form located at mcdowellem.com. Residents who are unable to submit this form online could call 828-559-9683 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak with a representative.
For more information, you can visit the Facebook page for McDowell Emergency Management: https://www.facebook.com/McDowellEM911
A total of 57 damage reports were filed with McDowell Emergency Management on Friday.
One house on Silvers Welch Road is uninhabitable at this time due to a collapsed wall. The residents of this home are being assisted by the American Red Cross, Kehler said.
Emergency personnel established three footbridges along private driveways that experienced washouts to ensure those residents had some form of access to their property. A total of 20 private bridges and/or culverts were damaged or destroyed during the storm. Landslides also occurred in western McDowell County, according to Kehler.
Friday morning, HCA Healthcare Mission Health announced that, due to the flooding, Mission Community Medicine Nebo and McDowell Community Pharmacy were temporarily relocated to the campus of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion.
If anyone has questions, the Nebo practice can be reached at 828-652-6326 and the pharmacy can be reached at 828-659-5791.
One of the local businesses that suffered flood damage is L.A. Beauty Bar on East Court Street in Marion. Flood waters came into the building and caused water damage, according to a Facebook post.
The heavy rains and flooding also forced city of Marion officials to close the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba River Greenway. The greenway will remain closed until city crews have time to remove mud, silt and other debris from the walking path.
“The greenway did lose another bridge because of flooding that occurred from yesterday's rain,” said Landdis Hollifield, public information officer for the city. “This bridge isn’t the new one that was installed, but the second bridge on the Phase 1 side of the greenway. City crews are still assessing this area to see what can be done.”
Announcements about the reopening of the greenway will be made at MarionNC.org.
In addition, the city of Marion had two sewage spills as a result of the heavy rains and flooding.
One spill occurred Thursday at the Clinchfield sewer pump station near 280 Forsythe St. and was caused by excessive rain fall entering into the collection system. The untreated sewage of 8,920 gallons was discharged into an unnamed tributary of Lake James in the Catawba River Basin.
Another and more serious spill happened on Rutherford Road on Thursday. This resulted in a discharge of approximately 70,000 gallons of untreated sewage. It occurred at 1146 Rutherford Road and was caused by excessive rain fall entering into the collection system and partial pipe failure. This untreated sewage was discharged into Young’s Fork Creek in the Catawba River Basin, according to a news release.
The N.C. Division of Water Resources was notified about both of these spills and is reviewing them.