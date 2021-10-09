McDowell assesses damage from heavy rains, flash flooding

Emergency personnel established three footbridges along private driveways that experienced washouts to ensure those residents had some form of access to their property. A total of 20 private bridges and/or culverts were damaged or destroyed during the storm. Landslides also occurred in western McDowell County, according to Kehler.

Friday morning, HCA Healthcare Mission Health announced that, due to the flooding, Mission Community Medicine Nebo and McDowell Community Pharmacy were temporarily relocated to the campus of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion.

If anyone has questions, the Nebo practice can be reached at 828-652-6326 and the pharmacy can be reached at 828-659-5791.

One of the local businesses that suffered flood damage is L.A. Beauty Bar on East Court Street in Marion. Flood waters came into the building and caused water damage, according to a Facebook post.

The heavy rains and flooding also forced city of Marion officials to close the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba River Greenway. The greenway will remain closed until city crews have time to remove mud, silt and other debris from the walking path.