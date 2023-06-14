With help from some grant money, McDowell Arts Council Association is bringing keys to kids in McDowell County.

McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) has partnered with Ben Folds’ charitable organization Keys for Kids, the North Carolina Arts Council, and the North Carolina Arts Foundation to bring keyboard programming to participating students at Old Fort Elementary and North Cove Elementary schools, according to a news release.

MACA is one of seven organizations from across the state that was chosen for this pilot program. And MACA was also the only organization to run Keys for Kids as an in-school program. Five keyboards were donated by Casio and MACA received a grant of $10,000 for instructional time and other necessary materials. Local pianist/composer, Nathan Shirley, served as instructor teaching 125 students twice a week over the course of 18 weeks.

The program was also able to make use of keyboards that had been acquired by music teacher Jill Young for Old Fort Elementary, so Shirley was able to teach groups of 15 students at a time.

“I wasn’t sure if teaching 15 kids at once would be possible, but Principals Jill Ward and Adam Wiseman were both very enthusiastic,” said Shirley. “I pushed the students hard, teaching them the basics of reading rhythm, pitch, how the keys on the piano are laid out, and the basics of piano technique. They were up to all of this, working very hard. I’m happy to say they exceeded my expectations, learning a huge amount in a relatively short period of time.

“Years ago, I taught private piano lessons full time,” he added. “While I enjoyed teaching, it was obvious that piano lessons were out of reach for most families. That fact always bugged me, but I couldn’t think of a solution to it. I later devoted more time to writing music while teaching on the side. Thanks in part to a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, I recently finished writing the seven-book piano method series, Piano Revealed. When Susan (Pyatt-Baker), executive director at MACA, contacted me about a new grant to start up group piano lessons, I was very excited as I saw it as a possible solution that might give a lot more kids the opportunity to learn piano.”

Keys for Kids is a charitable initiative established by N.C. musician Ben Folds. Its purpose is to provide young people in North Carolina who express an interest in learning to play piano but have limited opportunity the access to appropriate lessons and instruments at little or no cost.

Folds credits early exposure to music as a child growing up in Winston-Salem as the impetus and inspiration for his own creative journey as a professional music artist, according to the news release.

Working in conjunction with the Arts Foundation and Arts Council, Keys for Kids will create a statewide network of arts partners providing free or affordable access to piano and keyboard education for school-age youth in North Carolina. As resources are available, partner sites will receive funding, keyboard donations and access to branding materials to raise the visibility of their program.

Donations to the program can be made to MACA, P.O. Box 1387, Marion, N.C. 28752 or www.mcdowellarts.org/donate.