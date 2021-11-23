McDowell apprenticeship pipeline: MTCC partners to build workforce talent

McDowell Technical Community College is dedicated to supporting regional workforce development, leaders said last week.

The newly-branded McDowell Apprenticeship Pipeline, in cooperation with ApprenticeshipNC, is dedicated to ensuring the region has an innovative, relevant, effective and efficient workforce development system. The goal is to develop adaptable, work-ready, skilled talent to meet the current and future needs of workers and businesses to achieve and sustain economic prosperity, according to a news release.

“There are many different types of apprenticeships, and they vary in length, level of education required and level of time and financial commitment required on the part of an employer,” said Stacy Buff, dean of Career and Technical Education at McDowell Technical Community College. “However, what they all have in common is providing a clearly defined path to work, earn money and make progress toward becoming a journeyman or master of a particular occupation.”

Apprenticeships involve some level of formal education at the community college level to make certain that apprentices have the knowledge and technical abilities to be competent in their chosen professions, as well as the hands-on skills training they receive at both the college and on the job with employers.