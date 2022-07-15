McDowell adds 439 COVID cases in a month

McDowell County has added 439 positive cases of COVID-19 in the period of one month, according to the latest statistics. But the actual number of cases is higher due to changes in the way the virus is detected and tracked.

Health Director Karen Powell said in a news release like most communities in the United States, McDowell County is seeing a slight rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Although the state no longer requires positive COVID-19 tests be reported to local health departments, anyone can keep track of the statistics with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Dashboard at: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.

The most recent reports from the COVID-19 Dashboard shows that McDowell County is currently at medium risk.

As North Carolina and the country see an uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the BA.5 subvariant, 41 of 100 counties currently carry higher risk of cases and hospitalizations, according to a Saturday report from the News & Observer of Raleigh.

Between June 5 and July 9 there were 439 positive tests reported in McDowell. As of Tuesday, July 12, there is one congregate living facility with an outbreak. Autumn Care of Marion has two staff members and two residents who have tested positive.

McDowell County has had no new deaths in recent weeks. The 14-day percent positivity rate for McDowell County is 17%. Surrounding counties are either low or medium risk, while no counties in western North Carolina are currently listed as high risk, according to the news release.

With the availability of home testing and the requirements for reporting being lifted, tracking COVID-19 cases is not as accurate as it has been previously.

“However, we know we are still very much living with COVID-19,” said Powell. “We cannot drop our guard completely or we will certainly experience significant increases. Vaccines are still effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths as well as reducing the severity of symptoms. Vaccines are now available to everyone 6 months of age and older.”

Contact the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.