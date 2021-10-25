McDonald’s workers in Marion to go on strike Tuesday

McDonald’s workers in Marion announced they will join the #Striketober wave of walkouts on Tuesday, Oct. 26, as part of a 10-city strike calling on McDonald’s to stamp out workplace sexual harassment and violence.

Striking workers from Marion and across western North Carolina — including fast food, retail and care workers — will speak out about the importance of coming together in a union to win solutions to issues like sexual harassment, violence and discrimination in the workplace. Simultaneous strike actions will take place in Charlotte and Durham, according to a news release.

The strike in Marion will take place at noon Tuesday at 600 New W. Henderson St.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are out here really demanding a union, so we can get changes that we can’t get by ourselves,” said Rita Blalock, a McDonald’s worker who makes $10 an hour after more than 10 years with the company. “Right now, workers are getting harassed and some people are scared to speak out because they feel like they might lose their jobs. Coming together in a union would help because we would have a real voice in our store — not just about abuse, but about wages and safety and everything else.”