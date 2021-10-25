McDonald’s workers in Marion to go on strike Tuesday

McDonald’s workers in Marion announced they will join the #Striketober wave of walkouts on Tuesday, Oct. 26, as part of a 10-city strike calling on McDonald’s to stamp out workplace sexual harassment and violence.
Striking workers from Marion and across western North Carolina — including fast food, retail and care workers — will speak out about the importance of coming together in a union to win solutions to issues like sexual harassment, violence and discrimination in the workplace. Simultaneous strike actions will take place in Charlotte and Durham, according to a news release.
The strike in Marion will take place at noon Tuesday at 600 New W. Henderson St.
“We are out here really demanding a union, so we can get changes that we can’t get by ourselves,” said Rita Blalock, a McDonald’s worker who makes $10 an hour after more than 10 years with the company. “Right now, workers are getting harassed and some people are scared to speak out because they feel like they might lose their jobs. Coming together in a union would help because we would have a real voice in our store — not just about abuse, but about wages and safety and everything else.”
Tuesday’s strike will mark the fifth time workers in the Fight for $15 and a Union have gone on strike demanding McDonald’s address its culture of harassment. A 10-city walkout in 2018 was the first strike over sexual harassment in more than 100 years. Little has changed since that first strike for McDonald’s frontline workers, who continue to report a widespread harassment problem, according to the news release.
A similar strike was held in Marion last July at the Hardee’s on N.C. 226 South. That strike focused on the demand by fast-food workers to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both events are led by the organization Fight for $15 and a Union.
Since 2016, McDonald’s has largely ignored its frontline workers who have filed more than 50 complaints and lawsuits, alleging illegal harassment in both corporate and franchise McDonald’s restaurants, according to organizers.