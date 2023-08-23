Recently, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of McDaniel Insurance Agency’s new office in the former Smokey Q’s BBQ building at 1684 N. Main St. in Marion.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Tuesday, Aug. 22, with representatives of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, the city of Marion, state Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson and other local officials in attendance.

During the ceremony, Mike McDaniel, owner and founder of the agency, talked to those who attended about how it all got started more than 25 years ago.

In the fall of 1994, McDaniel obtained his licenses to be an agent in property, casualty, life and health insurance. In January 1995, he began his insurance career as a captive agent with a company in Marion. He continued with this company from 1995 until June 1999.

“But in 1998, I made a call to an agent friend that was with that same company I was with that would literally changed the course of my business career for the rest of my life,” he said.

Their conversation led to a meeting in Hickory where McDaniel was introduced to Erie Insurance Co.

“That day he showed me the opportunity of a lifetime and how I could start my own insurance agency,” said McDaniel. “That day I drove home excited, nervous and scared at the thoughts of risking everything I had to start my own business. But after a lot of prayer and soul searching and convincing my wife Nikki, who had just married me in February of 1998 to trust me, I began a yearlong journey to pursue my dream of owning my own business.”

After many meetings, business plans and Erie Insurance getting to know McDaniel and vice versa, he was appointed as an agent in June 1999.

“Never in my life have I been so scared and yet so at peace with the decision I had made,” he said.

In June 1999, he began McDaniel Insurance Agency and he was on his own. The very first policy he sold was in the lobby of the Burger King in Marion. McDaniel said getting off the ground was a challenge. His first office was located on 35 W. Fort St., which is now the McDowell County Register of Deeds office.

“At the time, Kirskey Funeral was on one side of me and Holiday Cleaners on the other side and I used to joke with people who called in saying ‘I can’t decide if I wanted to get buried or dry cleaned.’ Wow what a time!” he said.

One day while on West Fort Street, his mother Joyce Rose came in for a visit and watched her son as he answered the phone, sold policies, took payments, did normal customer service, went to the post office and the bank.

“At the end of the day, she sat me down and said, ‘Mike, you can’t do all this by yourself. I’ll be here to help you tomorrow,’” said McDaniel. “For the next two years, my mom came in every day from Morganton and answered the phone and took payments and never asked for a dime but I eventually was able to pay her some but nowhere near what she was worth to me.”

From there, McDaniel Insurance moved to the little small building where Sonny’s car lot used to be and the business began to blossom.

“I can’t think about this time in my life without nearly crying as my mom once again rescued me and got me to the point that neither one of us could handle all the business coming in,” said McDaniel.

Around 2001, he hired his first agent and began setting sales records that he really couldn’t believe at the time. McDaniel Insurance started expanding into a multiline insurance agency with multiple companies.

“Then came the day that mom said, ‘Mike, I think I’ve done what I came to do, I’m going to leave it with you.’”

From the parking lot of Sonny’s, McDaniel Insurance soon moved to a new office building in the Lady Marian Plaza on the five lane.

“From there, we moved across the parking lot to the old tag office where we have been for the past 15-plus years,” said McDaniel. “Then another conversation changed the course of my business as I had heard that the old Smokey Q’s BBQ building might be torn down and used for parking so I drove down to try and talk the owner out of that, and from that conversation a deal was reached to renovate that old building into beautiful office.”

McDaniel Insurance moved into the former Smokey Q’s on Monday, Aug. 14.

“This has been a dream that has been in the making for over 24 years,” said McDaniel. “June 2024 we will celebrate our 25 anniversary. Today we have five agents and our secretary.”

During the celebration with the Chamber of Commerce, the ribbon was cut for the new location and guests were able to look around the new offices. JR’s Checkered Flag Dogs and the Bake & Shake provided special foods during the event.

“This has been a dream that has been in the making for over 24 years.” — Mike McDaniel, owner and founder of McDaniel Insurance Agency McDaniel quote 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false