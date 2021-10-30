MATCH program helps McDowell residents enroll for health coverage

The MATCH program is ready to help McDowell residents enroll in health coverage for the 2022 coverage year.

Affordable Care Act coverage open enrollment starts Monday, Nov. 1, and runs through Jan. 15. For the 2022 coverage year, there will be nine insurers offering plans in McDowell County: Aetna, Ambetter, Amerihealth Carnitas, Blue Cross Blue Shield NC, Cigna, Friday Health, Oscar and United Health Care.

Quality plans are more affordable now than ever, with many no-cost and low-cost options available. Thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan, four out of five marketplace enrollees qualify for a plan $10 or less. All marketplace plans are required to cover essential benefits: ambulatory care, hospitalization, prescription coverage, maternity care, mental health and behavioral health services and more. Under the Affordable Care Act, health insurers cannot refuse coverage because of preexisting conditions, according to a news release.

MATCH has three certified navigators available to provide free unbiased education, outreach, plan preview, enrollment and post enrollment assistance. Appointments are available virtually and in person. To make enrolling more accessible, community partners will be hosting a variety of open enrollment events:

