MATCH program helps McDowell residents enroll for health coverage

The MATCH program is ready to help McDowell residents enroll in health coverage for the 2022 coverage year.
Affordable Care Act coverage open enrollment starts Monday, Nov. 1, and runs through Jan. 15. For the 2022 coverage year, there will be nine insurers offering plans in McDowell County: Aetna, Ambetter, Amerihealth Carnitas, Blue Cross Blue Shield NC, Cigna, Friday Health, Oscar and United Health Care.
Quality plans are more affordable now than ever, with many no-cost and low-cost options available. Thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan, four out of five marketplace enrollees qualify for a plan $10 or less. All marketplace plans are required to cover essential benefits: ambulatory care, hospitalization, prescription coverage, maternity care, mental health and behavioral health services and more. Under the Affordable Care Act, health insurers cannot refuse coverage because of preexisting conditions, according to a news release.
MATCH has three certified navigators available to provide free unbiased education, outreach, plan preview, enrollment and post enrollment assistance. Appointments are available virtually and in person. To make enrolling more accessible, community partners will be hosting a variety of open enrollment events:
• First Monday in November, December and January from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at East Marion United Methodist Church, 210 Baldwin Ave. in Marion, (Marion East Community Forum)
• First Thursday in November, December and January from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Old Fort, 203 E. Main St., Old Fort (Old Fort Community Forum)
• Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 201 Ridley St. (West Marion Community Forum)
• Monday, Nov. 22, from 4:30-7 p.m. at Foothills Food Hub, 263 Barnes Road (Foothills Food Hub, McDowell Local Food Advisory Council, N.C. Cooperative Extension-McDowell)
• Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 3-6 p.m. at McDowell Senior Center, 100 Spaulding Ave. (McDowell Senior Center)
For those who cannot make an event, our staff provided a flexible schedule with evening and weekend appointments available. Call 828-659-5289 or email amy.vaughn2@hcahealthcare.com.