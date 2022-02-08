Marion woman killed in single-car wreck

A Marion woman was killed in a single-car wreck on Sugar Hill Road on Tuesday morning, officials said.

At 8:21 a.m. Tuesday, first responders were dispatched to the 5800 block of Sugar Hill Road for a crash. When they arrived, emergency officials found a car had hit a tree with one person pinned inside.

Kayla Penland, 26, of Reds Hill Drive, Marion, was traveling south on Sugar Hill Road when her 1997 Toyota Camry went left of center and then ran off the road to the left. She was traveling alone and her car struck a tree, according to Trooper J.L. Nelson of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The car sustained major damage and it was very unstable. Emergency crews relayed it would take a long time to get Penland out of the car. They requested a wrecker to the scene to assist. The emergency crews worked together seamlessly using all of their rescue techniques and Penland was accessed after approximately 45 minutes, according to a Facebook post by the Sugar Hill/Montford Cove Fire Department.

McDowell EMS requested the MAMA helicopter from Mission Hospital in Asheville and the flight crew was brought to the scene to assist.