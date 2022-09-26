Marion will host the 37th Mountain Glory Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8

On Saturday, Oct. 8, the 37th annual Mountain Glory Festival in downtown Marion will celebrate the arrival of autumn in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

For nearly four decades, downtown Marion has hosted this popular celebration on the second Saturday in October.

Organizers invite everyone to celebrate small-town life in the mountains. Visitors looking for original handicrafts will find plenty of choices shopping with three jam packed blocks, featuring more than 150 craft, food, non-profit and sponsor booths of locally made arts and crafts; festival foods and pubs with local wines, mead and beers.

Plus, there are two stages featuring the region's finest musicians, according to the news release.

The entertainment at Mountain Glory will feature the bluegrass group Possom Creek, singer Greg Conley, the Addie’s Chapel Gospel Choir and The Rockabillys. The popular Best Dressed Pet Contest will take place at 10 a.m. in front of the courthouse. Carolina Dance Company, Little Miss McDowell Olivia Moore, Le Petit Dance Studio, Above the Barre Dance Studio and the Americana band Skiffle Creek will perform on the courthouse lawn, according to the news release.

Don’t miss the annual Mountain Glory Quilt Show inside the McDowell Arts Council. The quilt show is the gallery's featured October exhibit. The annual Mountain Glory Quilt Guild quilt show is on display now at the McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) at 50 S Main St. in Marion. MACA is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5pm. Come in and vote for your favorite quilt, one vote per person. The quilt show will be taken down on Friday, Oct. 28.

The Mountain Glory Quilt Guild has a raffle quilt displayed at MACA. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and can be purchased at MACA. The drawing for the raffle quilt will be on Friday, December 6th at their regular meeting. Raffle ticket money will be donated to Freedom Life Ministries. The Mountain Glory Quilt guild meets twice a month at noon at St. Marks' United Methodist Church on US 70 in Pleasant Gardens.

At the Mountain Glory Festival, the kids will have fun in the "Children's Arena" with hands-on activities, local entertainment and the ever popular best-dressed pet contest.

Shuttle services will run from Rose’s parking lot to the festival site every half hour. Shuttle service is free. Parking for those with disabilities will be available behind State Farm Insurance.

You might even see Bigfoot, Marion’s official animal. The festival is sponsored by the city of Marion.

Other sponsors are Baxter Healthcare, First Bank, Hunter's Liver Mush, JC Property Professionals, Jim Cook Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, the law firm of Little, Lattimore & Ledford, MACS, MASA, Marion Family Dental, McDowell Chamber of Commerce, The McDowell News, Mission Hospital McDowell, McDowell Technical Community College, Pepsi-Cola, Premier Insurance, TS Orthodontics, US Cellular and Westmoreland Funeral Home.

For festival information visit www.mtngloryfestival.com or call 828-652-2215. To find additional area events, attractions and lodging information, visit www.blueridgetraveler.com or call toll free (888-233-6111) to receive a free visitor guide and map.