Marion shooting suspect in custody

After being on the run for nearly 24 hours, a shooting suspect was in custody Wednesday afternoon.

Robert Luther Dover Jr., 51, address listed as Jacktown Road in Marion, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Dover and a 56-year-old Marion man got into an altercation at Dover’s residence at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at which time Dover pulled a gun and shot the victim in the stomach.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dover fled the area on a motorcycle and was on the run until shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, when he was taken into custody at a residence on Old U.S. 221 South.

The victim remains hospitalized. No condition report was available on the victim Wednesday.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Dover was jailed under a $25,000 bond.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender information site shows Dover has a criminal record dating back to the late 1980s. He has been convicted of possession with intent to sell drugs, assault by pointing a weapon, receiving stolen goods, assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon.