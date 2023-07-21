A Marion landmark is about to serve its final meal and close its doors after more than 60 years of operation.

The Harvest Drive-In on the five lane has been on the real estate market after owners Mack and Bob Gaddy announced in 2012 they wanted to retire. On Thursday, Mack Gaddy confirmed to The McDowell News that the business has been sold and Friday would be the last day operation. He said it has been sold to an investor but declined to state the investor’s name. He added he is not sure what will happen to the restaurant next.

On Thursday, the news about the closing of the beloved eatery was circulating on Facebook. Many local residents and former residents of Marion expressed their sorrow about the closing while wishing the owners the best on their retirement. They also wondered what will happen next.

“Well sad day, this is last week for Harvest Drive-In! They (have) been bought out! They (have) been here forever and will be missed!” wrote Tammy Webster.

“NOOOOO!! I will soooo miss the Harvest spaghetti!!! A lotta good memories there!!” wrote Martha Gurley-Garaventa.

“Good for Mack bless his heart he’s give out he’s been there so long it will be interesting to see what comes in there or what the new owners do with it,” wrote Mike Allison.

“I hope the new owners keep it like it is!! Oh please please please,” wrote Tammy Cook-Sanabria.

“Bitter Sweet for sure! I’m so happy they are going to retire!!” wrote Debi White Sherlin.

The Harvest Drive-In opened in 1962 by restaurant founders Jim and Helen Lancaster. They specialized in fried chicken, barbecue, and many other mouth-watering entrées. For 12 years, Lancaster and his wife diligently ran the business, making sure customers were pleased with their food and the service that went along with it, according to a previous story by The McDowell News.

Then in 1974, brothers Mack and Bob Gaddy bought the Harvest from the Lancasters and started their journey in the restaurant business.

“I really don’t know why we decided to buy Harvest,” said Bob in 2012. “It’s been an adventure owning a restaurant. We were lucky though, the Lancasters left us with all of the recipes they used for the restaurant. So if you were eating Harvest spaghetti in 1962, you’re eating the same recipe now.”

The Gaddy brothers found out the business was for sale while visiting their mother, who worked as a waitress at the restaurant. Their business plan for the restaurant is a simple one: keep the customers pleased and keep the food good, according to the previous story by The McDowell News.

The Harvest Drive-In has been a beloved Marion fixture for all these years. Hungry patrons have enjoyed hamburgers, spaghetti, fried chicken, soups, salads and desserts like chocolate pie. They have enjoyed their food and fellowship in the booths inside the Harvest and also outside in their cars parked at the drive-in area.

The Harvest Drive-In represented one of the last of the drive-in restaurants that were so common in the 1950s and 1960s.

The Harvest Drive-In was also known for another unique feature. Customers would order their meals by picking up a telephone at each booth. To the best knowledge of a McDowell News reporter, there is no other restaurant that had such a unique method of ordering your meal.