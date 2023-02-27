The Rotary Club of Marion will accept applications for another round of small grants to local nonprofits and organizations this spring.

Marion Rotary has a total of $6,000 for a special small grant program this year for McDowell County nonprofits and service organizations. The grants must be for specific projects that further the work of the nonprofit or service organization in McDowell County, according to a news release.

During the fall of last year, the Rotary Club of Marion accepted application for its first round of small grants to local nonprofits. For 2023, the club is providing another round of small grants.

Requests must be for at least $500 but cannot be over $1,500. Applications have to be submitted by Monday, April 3. Projects must be able to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023. While the Rotary Club will consider all requests, members are focusing locally during this grant cycle on promoting:

Health and human or animal welfare

Community resource development

Education, school or youth programs

Grants shall not cover capital requests, staff training, salaries, annual fundraising campaigns, sponsorship or general operating expenses. At this time, the club is not accepting grant applications from schools. If you or your organization received grant money from Rotary in January, you are not eligible for the spring small grant program, according to the news release.

Groups requesting consideration should submit a two-page or less explanation with the following information and an attached budget for the project.

The information required includes:

1. The legal name of the tax-exempt group (or fiscal agent) requesting the grant. Submit your IRS tax exempt notification letter with statement that you are a government agency with the grant request.

2. Provide full contact information (full name, physical and mailing address, email and phone number) for either the president/executive director of the organization or the person submitting the grant request or all grant partners.

3. A description of the project, why the funds are needed and when the project will begin and end.

4. The anticipated number of people/animals/organizations who would be helped by this grant money.

5. The amount requested from Rotary for the grant. You are asked to provide a budget as an attachment for this program and include all other planned revenue sources. Please be specific with no abbreviations.

6. Will these funds be matched or used as a local match for other funding? If so, from whom is that funding expected and has that funding been formally committed? If not yet committed, when will a decision regarding the commitment of the other funds be made?

7. How would having the requested grant further the work of the organization? Who would be helped?

8. When did you last receive funds from the Rotary Club of Marion? How much were those and for what were the funds used?

Grant requests and documentation must be received by this year’s Rotary Small Grant Coordinators Cecilia Reel or David Watson on or before 3 p.m. on Monday, April 3. Your submission and documentation may be sent via email to Cecilia Reel at Cecilia@mtnlakerealty.com or David Watson at dhwatson58@gmail.com or by mail to Rotary Club of Marion, P.O. Box 1213, Marion NC 28752 so long as it arrives before 3 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023.

For questions, email or call Reel at 828-442-5923 or Watson at 908-902-4741 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The Rotary Club of Marion meets Thursday at noon at the Marion Community Building and the club welcomes new members. If you or someone that you know is interested in learning more about Rotary or attending a meeting, contact Arthur Parks at AWParks@aol.com.